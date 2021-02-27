Leeds United 0-1 Aston Villa: Anwar El Ghazi haunts Leeds on Elland Road return

Anwar El Ghazi's fifth-minute strike was enough to see off an insipid Leeds United 1-0 as Aston Villa claimed only their fourth Premier League victory without Jack Grealish.

El Ghazi haunted Leeds on his first return to Elland Road since his controversial sending-off in the Championship in 2019, slotting in from close range after Ollie Watkins' sliced shot fell for him in the area.

Leeds had the opportunity to seal a first league double over Villa in 45 years but could have no complaints after an uncharacteristically flat performance, which was typified by Raphinha, the architect of Tuesday's thrilling victory over Southampton, spurning a glorious chance to snatch a point late on.

Villa stay eighth in the table, six points off the top four, after securing a first Premier League win in three, while Leeds remain two places and four points further back in ninth.

Man of the Match: Anwar El Ghazi.

El Ghazi returns to Elland Road to haunt Leeds

Image: Anwar El Ghazi puts Villa ahead early in the first half (AP)

Leeds could have opened the scoring inside the opening 25 seconds when Patrick Bamford lost his footing while shooting on the suspect playing surface at Elland Road and looped the ball out to Raphinha at the back post, but the in-form Brazilian was unable to convert.

Leeds survived an early penalty appeal after an Aston Villa corner was flicked onto the arm of Luke Ayling, but the hosts were less fortunate two minutes later as the visitors struck first.

Just as Bamford did in the opening minute, Watkins slipped on the surface while shooting and the ball reached El Ghazi, who unlike Raphinha managed to bring the ball under control and stroke the opener through the legs of Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Tyler Roberts was prevented from delivering an immediate Leeds response as he stung the palms of Emiliano Martinez in the Villa goal, while El Ghazi looked to have adopted a shoot-on-sight policy in a pulsating contest which saw him draw Meslier into action before whistling two further shots wide of the post.

Raphinha posed a constant threat down Leeds' left, waltzing his way into the Villa area at will, but the hosts' best chances continued to fall for Roberts, who blazed from 18 yards after dropping into a pocket of space.

Helder Costa saw a shot blocked after a corner was pulled back into his path on the edge of the Villa area, while Watkins was prevented from doubling Villa's lead on the counter before the break as a last-gasp block took the sting out of his effort on its way through to Meslier.

Leeds' intensity levels dipped alarmingly in the second half and that only emboldened Aston Villa to hold onto their first-half lead. It took until 22 minutes into the second for either side to register another meaningful attempt on goal, with Tyrone Mings' header deflecting wide off Liam Cooper.

The introduction of Harrison, Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski did little to rouse Leeds but they could have salvaged a late point when Harrison crossed for Raphinha, but his gilt-edged miss summed up a frustrating outing for Bielsa's men.

Villa end Elland Road winless run - Match stats

Aston Villa picked up their first away win against Leeds since December 2000, ending a run of six without victory at Elland Road (D4 L2).

Leeds have lost six home league games this season, the second highest number of home defeats suffered by Marcelo Bielsa in a single league campaign in his managerial career (8 with Athletic Bilbao in 2012-13).

Aston Villa have won 23 points away from home in the Premier League so far this season (W7 D2 L4), their highest in a single campaign since 2009-10 (32 pts - W9 D5 L5).

This was the sixth time Leeds have failed to score in a Premier League game this season, with four of these coming in matches at Elland Road.

Leeds have conceded a league-high 27 Premier League goals before half-time this season, while the Whites have also shipped a league-high 19 goals from set-piece situations (including penalties).

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martínez has kept eight clean sheets away from home in the Premier League this season, more than any other keeper. Indeed, no Villa keeper has kept more on the road in a single campaign in the competition (Brad Friedel also eight in 2009-10).

Man of the Match - Anwar El Ghazi

Matchwinner Anwar El Ghazi was involved in seven of Aston Villa's eight shots in this match, having five shots and creating two chances. El Ghazi scored his sixth league goal, and seventh in all competitions for Aston Villa this season, his best return in both league and all comps for the Villans.

What's next?

