Leeds 4-0 Bristol City: Daniel Farke's side keep Championship title hopes in their own hands with dominant victory

Leeds dished out a second successive hammering as they demolished Bristol City 4-0 at Elland Road to close in on the Championship title.

Barring a 14-goal swing in Burnley's favour, Leeds will be crowned champions of the division on Saturday with victory at Plymouth Argyle, live on Sky Sports+.

After thrashing Stoke 6-0 last Monday, this was another performance of total domination, with the Whites racking up 23 shots and limiting Bristol City to a solitary effort on target in second-half injury time.

They took a while to turn their territorial advantage into chances of note, but once Ao Tanaka had slotted home Manor Solomon's cross from a corner they were soon back to their free-flowing best.

Bristol City hung on into the second period and were indebted to a Max O'Leary triple-save moments after half-time for keeping them in the game, but he was left woefully exposed by a stunning cross-field pass from Joel Piroe to play through Wilfried Gnonto for a deserved second.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniel Farke gets soaked in champagne as Leeds celebrate promotion to the Premier League at Elland Road!

It had been party time inside Elland Road from kick-off but things stepped up a notch when Largie Ramazani netted a tap-in third 61 seconds after coming on from Junior Firpo's cross.

After facing some tough criticism from inside his own camp this season, the Belgian's jubilation was unbridled as he backflipped into the corner to celebrate.

It was not to be the only chance Leeds fans got to see that celebration though, as he raced through a static Bristol City defence in added time to latch onto a long ball forward and power home a fourth.

Despite the chastening defeat - their heaviest of the season - the Robins still have their play-off fate in their own hands and will be guaranteed fifth spot if they beat Preston at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

'Everyone has played a part in Leeds' promotion party'

Sky Sports' Jobi McAnuff:

"Burnley, rightly, have had so many plaudits defensively but Leeds have been so good at the other end.

"The strength of their squad this year, we know they have fantastic individuals, but everyone's played a part.

"That depth and strength they've had this season has been a big part of why they've been so good this year."

Former Leeds forward Michael Bridges:

"That's the first time I've heard Daniel Farke's name sung by the fans this season. Obviously everyone knows he is the catalyst behind this team.

"We've witnessed a team four positions below Leeds blown away by them, and that's on the back of a promotion party last week where they had two or three days off."

The managers

Leeds' Daniel Farke:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds boss Daniel Farke says he prefers a promotion bus parade with the Championship title!

"I'm glad we showed one of our best performances of the season. We could've scored more, but against a really good side it was a well-deserved win.

"To finish our home game in this style, to get to 97 points and to deliver such a performance after we have already achieved promotion speaks volumes of my lads.

"If you want to achieve promotion you have to have a special mentality, and they have a winning mentality. It doesn't come along that often. You need resilience and strong nerves, especially when you wear the heavy Leeds shirt.

"That's a reason why Leeds has only been promoted back to the Premier League twice. Once with the great Marcelo [Bielsa], and without any fans being allowed to come along in Covid.

"We had a really difficult summer where we earned more money than probably any club in Europe. We've had to rebuild but the players can be proud."

Bristol City's Liam Manning:

"It was everything we didn't want it to be. You knew they'd come out with the atmosphere and energy, and we felt like we played the occasion rather than doing what we've been so good at all season.

"It's a disappointed changing room, as much with the performance as the result.

"From all their good play they score off a set-piece, which is the most frustrating thing. You can't afford to give good players the space and time we did.

"It's still in our hands, there's two aspects to tonight. We can't not address some of the bits but it's how you do it.

"The lads have been first-class all season, and everyone associated with the club would've snapped your hand off going into the last game of the season, at home, with things in our hands.

"We have to wake up tomorrow, stick together and respond in the right way."