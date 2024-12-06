Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time
Leeds United vs Derby County. Sky Bet Championship.
Elland Road.
Live
Championship, League One and League Two LIVE!
Trending
- Everton vs Liverpool postponed
- Leeds vs Derby; Sunderland, Sheff W in action | EFL live on Sky Sports+
- Abu Dhabi GP: Piastri leads Norris and Hamilton in final practice LIVE!
- Storm Darragh: Latest postponements and cancellations
- Aston Villa vs Southampton preview: Onana close, Bednarek 'touch and go'
- Man Utd consulting authorities but Forest clash scheduled to go ahead
- Brentford vs Newcastle preview: Double injury boost for Bees
- Crystal Palace vs Man City preview: Visitors without Foden and Ake
- Man Utd problems laid bare by Amorim | 'Massive club, not a massive team'
- Pep: Mourinho comment was a joke - he just wants Man City in League One