Leeds United 2-0 Millwall: Ao Tanaka strikes as Daniel Farke's side go back to the top of Championship

Ao Tanaka's late thunderbolt helped seal Leeds a 2-0 home win against Millwall and lift them back to the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Millwall skipper Jake Cooper's own goal gave Leeds an early lead and after they spurned a hatful of chances, Japan midfielder Tanaka's thumping finish ensured Daniel Farke's side returned to winning ways.

Leeds' 17-game unbeaten run was halted in a 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Sunday and they were knocked off top spot by Sheffield United on Tuesday.

But a 15th league win of the season at Elland Road saw them move two points clear of the Blades and four above third-placed Burnley.

Leeds, who boast the Championship's best home record, made a fast start against the only side other than Burnley to win at Elland Road this season.

Millwall beat Leeds at The Den in November, upset them here last month in the FA Cup and had lost only one league game on the road since December - but they fell behind after less than three minutes upon their return.

Following a swift Leeds counter down the left, Manor Solomon's low cross deflected off Cooper before goalkeeper Lukas Jensen could only help the ball into his own net.

Leeds had upped their intensity having dropped points in their previous two matches and the visitors did well to contain them for the next 15 minutes.

Brenden Aaronson went close to making it 2-0, with his low near-post effort after haring into the box well saved by Jensen, while Tanaka lashed a shot from the edge of the area wide.

Joel Piroe's composed finish, after a brilliant move had carved open Millwall's defence, was ruled out for a harsh offside decision as Leeds' first-half display merited a second goal.

Millwall's only effort on goal was a header steered off target from Cooper following a corner just before half-time.

Leeds resumed on the front foot. Solomon's rising drive clipped the crossbar, Joe Rothwell's shot was charged down and Aaronson's volley dipped narrowly over.

Aaronson saw another effort deflected for a corner and Rothwell blazed off target from inside the area before another well-crafted move ended with Solomon firing into the side-netting.

But Millwall continued to hang in there and as the minutes ticked by without the security of another goal, the home fans grew more and more anxious.

Tanaka then eased home nerves with a powerful finish into the top corner with five minutes remaining after being teed up by Junior Firpo on the edge of the area.