Leeds United 2-1 Preston North End: Jayden Bogle steers Daniel Farke's side back to the top of Championship

Manor Solomon scored one goal and created another for Jayden Bogle as Leeds deservedly beat Preston 2-1 to return to the Championship summit.

Tottenham loanee Solomon opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a delightful right-footed shot from 18 yards which flew into the far corner.

Two minutes later, Paul Heckingbottom's visitors equalised with a superb strike from Kaine Kesler-Hayden but Leeds soon restored their advantage when Solomon crossed from the left and Bogle fired home.

Bogle's 13th-minute winner - his sixth since joining Leeds from Sheffield United last summer - drew Daniel Farke's men level on points with Burnley but above them on points difference.

And, to the delighted of a packed Elland Road, they now sit five clear of third-placed Sheffield United with four games to play, with the Blades going down at Plymouth while this game was going on.

Leeds led when Solomon collected a short pass from Ilia Gruev on the left-hand side of Preston's 18-yard box and curled a dipping right-foot shot past David Cornell and into the far corner.

Solomon's eighth goal for Leeds raised the roof at a sun-drenched Elland Road but two minutes later the home fans were left stunned when Kesler-Hayden levelled.

The on-loan Villa man took a neat pass from Mads Frokjær-Jensen on the right-hand side of the penalty box.

He then drove at Leeds left-back Junior Firpo before cutting inside and hitting a fizzing left-footed shot past Karl Darlow.

It was a fine goal but Leeds steadied themselves and regained the advantage in the 13th minute when Solomon turned provider for Bogle.

The winger created the space to deliver a dangerous left-footed cross from the left flank and Bogle arrived between two Preston defenders to fire home from inside the six-yard box.

Leeds soon went close to a third when Joel Piroe hit a low, left-footed shot which flashed just wide of the right-hand post.

Ten minutes later, Willy Gnonto went close with a powerful, right-footed shot from 18 yards which Cornell pushed aside for a corner.

Leeds went close to a third again in the 34th minute when Firpo's low cross from the left deflected into the path of Piroe, whose close-range shot drew a vital block from Lewis Gibson.

Then it was Brenden Aaronson's turn to threaten Preston's goal with a close-range shot which was saved before the American failed to head in the rebound.

In the second minute of first-half added time, Piroe blazed wide from Gnonto's cross and after the break Darlow produced a smart save to keep out Ben Whiteman's fizzing shot.

At the other end, Piroe sent another low effort just wide before hitting the bar from point-blank range in the 55th minute from Solomon's left-wing cross.

Twelve minutes later, Solomon saw a left-footed shot tipped around a post by Cornell for a corner which led to Gruev firing wide from close range.

In the final quarter, Darlow conceded a free-kick after punching the ball clear just outside his 18-yard box.

But Preston could not make it pay as Leeds held on for another precious victory which should have been more comfortable than the scoreline suggests.

The managers

Leeds' Daniel Farke:

"It feels pretty good after an exhausting week with two difficult away games and then this complicated game at home to Preston.

"It was a priceless three points for us and a really good performance.

"We could have made our lives easier by taking a few more of our chances.

"It must have been definitely been one of the highest expected goals in a game for us during the whole season.

"Normally we should have scored six or seven today but nevertheless it was a priceless three points and it feels pretty good.

"We were on it today and the fire was burning - we started on the front foot and they equalised but it didn't disturb us and we scored a fantastic second goal."

Preston's Paul Heckingbottom:

"Overall, I was delighted with the effort and the commitment from the players, but Leeds had the better chances, let's be fair.

"I enjoyed watching the second half, especially when it gets open, you know you're going to give a bit of space away to them and they've got really good players.

"But we were brave, we kept trying to pass the ball, we just couldn't create the chances that they created.

"Leeds will take some stopping now and they have the bonus of Burnley and Sheffield United playing each other on Easter Monday.

"I said to Daniel as we were walking off the pitch 'if you're a Leeds manager or fan, you've got to be delighted about that fixture which is coming off'."