Leeds United 2-1 Sunderland: Substitute Pascal Struijk nets twice in stunning comeback win

Pascal Struijk scored twice as Leeds staged a stunning late comeback to beat Sunderland 2-1 to return to the top of the Championship.

Wilson Isidor put the Black Cats ahead in the first half with a moment of magic at Elland Road, but Leeds hit back late on as substitute Struijk headed in in the 78th minute, before he then struck again in the final minute of stoppage-time.

The result sees Leeds move back above Sheffield United. They are two points clear of the Blades, and seven ahead of Burnley in third. Sheffield United host Leeds in a blockbuster clash next Monday night, live on Sky Sports Football.

Sunderland, meanwhile, remain in fourth. They are eight points off the top two.

Leeds take another big step towards promotion at Elland Road

It was Leeds who had all the possession in the first half, but it was Sunderland who struck first.

One ball over the top from Dan Ballard found the run of Isidor. He then twisted and turned past Ethan Ampadu, before firing across goal and seeing it clip in off the inside of the post.

Daniel Farke made changes in the second half, and two of his substitutes combined for the equaliser with 12 minutes to go. Joe Rothwell's brilliant inswining free-kick was glanced in by Struijk.

And it was those two that combined again as Rothwell crossed for Struijk to nod in in the fifth minute of added time.

The comeback goals & Struijk reaction

Farke: It's a win we deserved

Leeds' Daniel Farke:

"I was always convinced that we'd have the chance to score and win the game. Because in the end it was a tight game with two really good opponents.

"They are a strong team who defend really well, but we deserved to win. We had nearly 70 per cent possession, 21 shots to six and 11 corners to zero.

"But sometimes football is like this. You face one situation and they score a goal, then you miss chances when you're not tidy in the box and you need set-pieces to win the game.

"In the end it was a tight win, and the last-second wins are the most emotional. But it's no less than we deserve."

Le Bris: We didn't find the solutions

Sunderland's Regis Le Bris:

"It's a shame to concede the second goal at the end of the game, but we played a good first half and probably deserved to be 1-0 at half-time.

"But during the second half they built strong momentum and it was really difficult to break their dynamic. Their subs were excellent as well.

"We didn't find the solution to slow down the game, and with the crowd there was massive energy behind them. It's difficult for the players and the fans, but at the same time they were stronger during the second half.

"We can be proud of our performance, because Leeds are really dominant in this league and for 60 minutes in this game we were very close to their level. So it's a question now of consistency, and we have to find solutions in this situation."