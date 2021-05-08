Leeds 3-1 Tottenham: Spurs' Champions League hopes dealt huge blow

Tottenham's hopes of finishing the season inside the Premier League's top four took a huge blow as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at Leeds United.

Spurs' interim boss Ryan Mason had targeted four wins to finish the season and with Leicester's surprise defeat at Newcastle on Friday, the door had just been opened for Spurs in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

However, they suffered an early set back when Stuart Dallas gave the hosts the lead in the 13th minute.

Tottenham cancelled out Dallas' opener to draw level in the 25th minute through Heung-Min Son, but Leeds regained the lead just before half-time as Patrick Bamford converted Ezgjan Alioski's cut back from close range.

Spurs, who saw two Harry Kane goals correctly ruled out for offside, had chances in the second half but Illan Meslier kept out efforts from Serge Aurier and Giovani Lo Celso before substitute Rodrigo added Leeds' third to seal all three points.

Defeat is a huge blow for Spurs as they look to seal European football for next season. They stay five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, having played a game more than most of the teams around them and with just three games remaining of their season. Meanwhile, the win sees Leeds move above Aston Villa and Arsenal into the top half of the Premier League.

Man of the match - Jack Harrison

The winger was excellent for Leeds.

He held his width brilliantly and gave Serge Aurier a torrid time all afternoon.

His cross for Leeds' first goal was superb and he was unlucky not to get himself on the scoresheet, finding Hugo Lloris in good form.

Opta stats - Leeds frustrate 'Big Six' again

Leeds became the first side to remain unbeaten at home in the Premier League against each of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Spurs in a season since West Ham in 2015-16, and only the third newly promoted side to do so, after Ipswich Town in 2000-01 and Birmingham City in 2009-10.

Tottenham have lost two of their last four away Premier League games against newly promoted teams (W2), as many as in their previous 29 combined (W20 D7 L2).

Spurs have lost five of their 10 Premier League away games in 2021 (W3 D2), more than they suffered throughout the whole of 2020 (W6 D7 L4).

Leeds United have lost only one of their last eight home Premier League games (W4 D3), and are unbeaten in their last five at Elland Road (W2 D3).

