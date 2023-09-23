Leeds 3-0 Watford: Daniel Farke's men ease to victory at Elland Road

Second-half goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony earned Leeds a deserved 3-0 Championship win over Watford at Elland Road.

Piroe gave Leeds the lead midway through the second half as he volleyed home to finish off a fine move by Daniel Farke's side.

Byram capped his return to the side as he headed in from a corner and Anthony's late goal moved Leeds up to fifth in the table having seen off a Watford outfit who rarely threatened.

Leeds nearly took an early lead when a low shot from Ethan Ampadu was kept out by Daniel Bachmann after five minutes.

Georginio Rutter got on the end of Dan James' clever ball into the box but could not steer his touch wide of Bachmann as Leeds continued their fine start to the game.

Leeds thought they had taken the lead 20 minutes in when Rutter controlled the ball on the edge of the area and beat Bachmann but the forward had been offside when he collected a pass from Piroe.

Leeds were again denied when Crysencio Summerville saw Bachmann dive to his right to save his low shot with nearly half an hour gone.

Rutter required lengthy treatment after being fouled by Francisco Sierralta 25 yards out but the home side failed to capitalise from the free-kick.

Summerville shot straight at Bachmann 10 minutes before the break as Watford continued to soak up pressure.

Piroe's pass with the outside of his left foot sent James clear but when he collided with Jamal Lewis in the area referee Jeremy Simpson awarded a goal-kick.

Watford enjoyed a brief period in the Leeds half towards the end of a first period during which they had failed to produce an attempt on goal.

The lively Summerville was at the heart of most of Leeds' attacking moves but when he got on the end of Rutter's pass he found Bachmann was again equal to his low effort just before the hour.

Summerville set up Piroe but his shot from the edge of the area was well over the bar as Leeds were frustrated once again.

Leeds finally broke the deadlock after 66 minutes when Piroe volleyed in at the far post from a James cross after Rutter's strength on halfway had seen him release the winger down the right.

Leeds made it 2-0 within four minutes as the unmarked Byram got on the end of James' corner to power a header past Bachmann.

When Watford did get into the Leeds area half-time substitute Vakoun Bayo steered his shot off target which said a lot about the lack of quality shown by Valerien Ismael's side.

Substitute Anthony sealed the win as he was released by Rutter on halfway before steering his shot past Bachmann with a minute remaining.

The managers

Leeds' Daniel Farke:

"It was an exciting game, especially the second half. That we were able to return to the dressing room with a clean sheet was pleasing. We created so many chances in the first half. In the second half we were able to turn our domination into goals. The focus was very pleasing for me and I am very pleased with the clean sheet.

"I think we can be absolutely happy with him [Rutter] today, his work ethic. He is great in linking the play. He is still a relatively young lad, it's important that we were concentrated on scoring the first goal. He had great assists, it was a top-class performance. He deserves all the praise today."

Watford's Valerien Ismael:

"Congratulations to Leeds, I think they deserved the win. They had more desire. We knew when you come here you have to be strong. Second half we changed the shape and I think we were more stable but when we conceded the first goal we knew after that it would be difficult. From our side when you come here we know we have to make it harder. We lost the ball too easy, we did not have the confidence we have normally.

"We have to learn, to make sure we compete at that level and show that quality. We wanted to play well but in the first half they put us under massive pressure. They were better today, it was as simple as that. They didn't make mistakes, they were clinical in the second half."