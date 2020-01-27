Leeds vs Millwall preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Leeds face Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app.

Team news

Leeds will be without suspended midfielder Kalvin Phillips for their home game against Millwall. Phillips starts a three-match ban after his straight red card in the recent defeat at QPR and head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed Ben White will step into the defensive midfield role.

New signing Jean-Kevin Augustin is not expected to feature after completing his loan move earlier on Tuesday, but winger Ian Poveda, signed last week from Manchester City, could be included in the squad. Leeds have also been boosted by the return to fitness of forward Tyler Roberts and midfielder Jamie Shackleton, who have both been sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has reported no new injuries following his side's home FA Cup defeat to Sheffield United. Rowett made five changes to his starting line-up at the weekend and is likely to recall the likes of Tom Bradshaw, Shaun Hutchinson and Jed Wallace.

Shaun Williams serves the final game of his three-match ban and fellow midfielder Ryan Leonard (knee) is still unavailable. Billy Mitchell and James Brown are both hoping to feature again after they started at the weekend.

Recent form

Including the FA Cup third round defeat to Arsenal on January 6, Leeds are winless in their last four fixtures and have lost the last three in succession. Their only win since Christmas came on December 29, when they edged out Birmingham 5-4.

Millwall, meanwhile, are motoring nicely towards the Championship play-off places and have won three of their last four, seeing off Reading Luton and Brentford along the way. More impressively, since Gary Rowett took over in late October, the Lions have lost just two of 16 league games.

Talking point: Is it going wrong for Leeds again?

With Leeds' grip on a top two finish seemingly loosening by the week, we take a look at the factors hindering the progress of Marcelo Bielsa's side...

Latest highlights

2:13 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Leeds Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Leeds

2:04 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Reading Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Reading

Opta stats

Leeds have won six of their last seven home league matches against Millwall (L1), losing the other match 4-3 in January 2018.

The home side has won nine of the last 11 league meetings between Leeds and Millwall (D1 L1).

This is the first time Leeds and Millwall have faced on a Tuesday in a league match - they last faced on this day of the week in November 1988 in the Full Members Cup, a 2-0 Millwall win.

Defeat against Millwall would see Marcelo Bielsa lose four consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since April 2015 with Marseille.

Since (and including) their 3-3 draw at home to Cardiff on December 14th, Leeds have earned six points from seven matches; only Luton (1) have picked up fewer points over this period.

No Championship side have earned more points than Millwall (29 from 15 games) since Gary Rowett's first match in charge at the end of October.

Prutton's prediction

It's not just West Brom who are beginning to wobble at the top of the Championship. Leeds coasted through November and the start of December, with seven straight wins putting intense pressure on the Baggies, but had the wind taken out of their sails when they were held to a 3-3 draw by Cardiff and are now on the verge of being usurped by the chasing pack.

They welcome a Millwall side who will be full of confidence, not only due to their impressive start under Gary Rowett, but also safe in the knowledge they won the return fixture 2-1 at the start of October. I have a feeling there may be a similar outcome at Elland Road.

David Prutton predicts: 0-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)