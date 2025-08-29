Leicester City 2-0 Birmingham City: Abdul Fatawu and Ricardo Pereira strike in Foxes' Championship win

Leicester City ended Birmingham's unbeaten start to the Championship season with a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Abdul Fatawu struck early for the Foxes and Ricardo Pereira sealed the victory late on - latching onto a cross from 16-year-old fellow substitute Jeremy Monga.

It is three wins from four now for Marti Cifuentes' side heading into the international break, while the Blues suffered defeat for the first time since returning to the second tier.

Image: Fatawu celebrates after scoring Leicester's opener

Improving Leicester claim win thanks to Fatawu magic

With only eight minutes gone, Fatawu rifled home the opener. Some hesitant defending from Ethan Laird caused confusion in Birmingham's rearguard, in turn allowing teenager Louis Page to slip the ball to the Ghana international, who casually cut inside before smashing it into the top corner of the net.

Birmingham finally began to build some rhythm midway through the first half but they still struggled to properly test a Leicester defence marshalled by Jannik Vestergaard.

If the visitors have a weakness, it is failing to create the number of clear-cut opportunities Chris Davies would like - a situation further hindered by the absence of Jay Stansfield through injury.

The visitors improved as the night wore on but Pereira made the points safe in the 88th minute, after profiting from fine work by fellow substitute Monga.

The win, Leicester's third in four matches, lifts them to third in the table, while Birmingham lie seventh.

Should Pereira have been on the pitch to score late second?

There was some late controversy, however. Pereira was booked after a poor high challenge where his studs caught the ankle of Kyogo, but there was every chance it could have been more.

"From what I've seen of it it's a red card," Birmingham boss Davies told Sky Sports. "I don't think he's trying to hurt him, but it's still a reckless, dangerous tackle. It's deserving of a red card, at a critical moment in the game."

Curtis Davies on Sky Sports Football:

"My instinct was red straight away. If there is VAR in the Championship that is 100 per cent a red card."

Matt Upson on Sky Sports Football:

"He's off the ground and not in control. Just what saves him is he made the run from a standing position so the force isn't quite as devastating. But looking it probably is a red card."

Cifuentes pleased but eyes improvement

Leicester City boss Marti Cifuentes on Sky Sports Football:

"I'm happy because it's never easy to win in this league against a good team. We had to grind it out, but at the same time credit to the players.

"We didn't have a lot of chances and we need to improve things. But I see a team that shows desire and signs of everything we want to build here."