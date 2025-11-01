Leicester 0-2 Blackburn: Andri Gudjohnsen scores twice in Rovers victory

Andri Gudjohnsen scored twice as Blackburn condemned Leicester to a third successive Championship defeat with a 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

The Iceland international opened the scoring in the 20th minute before adding his second just past the hour as Rovers made it back-to-back victories.

It was a result which brought jeers from the Leicester fans, who had become increasingly restless throughout the game.

After the supporters made their feelings known following last week's defeat at Millwall, they again booed their team at the final whistle.

Image: Blackburn Rovers' Andri Gudjohnsen celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the King

They sang 'You're not fit to wear the shirt' at the Leicester players as they went towards the fans.

Marti Cifuentes' side should have taken the lead after just five minutes.

An adventurous move down the right from Abdul Fatawu saw him cross for Stephy Mavididi but his first-time shot was blocked by Ryan Alebiosu as the ball spun out for a corner.

From the flag kick, Jannik Vestergaard's header was nodded in by Mavididi, who was just making sure the ball went in, but he was clearly offside and should have left it alone.

That would have encouraged Leicester's fans but it was Blackburn who took a 20th-minute lead.

Dion De Neve was finding space on the left in the early stages and it was his cross that was deflected by Boubakary Soumare straight into the path of Gudjohnsen, who scored from close range.

That was the Iceland forward's second goal in as many games after producing a late winner against Southampton last week.

Blackburn almost added a second seven minutes later.

Yuki Ohashi was allowed the time to set up a goalbound shot from the edge of the area but Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk made a crucial save low down to his right.

With Rovers controlling the game at this stage, some sections of the home support chanted 'Marti, sort it out' towards the manager.

Leicester looked better before the break with Mavididi and Jordan James threatening the Blackburn goal.

Image: Leicester City's Stephy Mavididi reacts after a missed chance during the Sky Bet Championship match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester

But they wasted a chance to equalise nine minutes into the second half.

James' cross was dummied by Julian Carranza for Mavididi six yards from goal but his shot was superbly stopped by Rovers goalkeeper Balazs Toth, who stretched out a leg to keep the ball out.

It was a key moment as Rovers extended their lead after 63 minutes.

Alebiosu shrugged off two Leicester challenges on the right-hand side and then outpaced Victor Kristiansen before finding Gudjohnsen, who scored his second of the game.

There was a suggestion the ball had gone out of play before Alebiosu's cross but the goal stood.

Kristiansen was making his first start of the season, as one of four Leicester changes, but the Danish left-back was immediately substituted following Rovers' second goal.

Leicester forward James was then taken off by Cifuentes to more boos from the home fans and some chants of 'You don't know what you're doing'.

Blackburn almost added a third goal in the 90th minute but substitute Makhtar Gueye drilled a shot just wide of the far post.

