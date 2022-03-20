Leicester 2-1 Brentford: Stunning goals from Timothy Castagne and James Maddison move Foxes into top half

Stunning goals from Timothy Castagne and James Maddison gave Leicester a 2-1 home win over Brentford that lifts them into the top half of the Premier League table.

Castagne made a dream return after nearly three months out injured as he scored Leicester's opener with a thunderous strike (20) from just outside the box that arrowed into the top-right corner.

Thirteen minutes later, Maddison scored a wonderful curling 25-yard free-kick that beat Brentford goalkeeper David Raya in the opposite top corner.

Brentford set up a nervy finish after Yoane Wissa hammered home from outside the box in the 85th minute.

But the Foxes held on to move up to 10th and are now level on points with Midlands rivals Aston Villa, who are above them on goal difference in ninth.

Image: James Maddison celebrates his goal for Leicester which proved to be the winner

Meanwhile, Brentford remain eight points above the relegation zone with 17th-placed Watford having a game in hand on them, while 18th-placed Burnley have three games in hand on the Bees.

Castagne scores on return from injury

Image: Timothy Castagne of Leicester City battles for possession with Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford

Leicester came into the game having lost their last two matches but were given a surprise boost before kick-off as Castagne made his return to the starting XI having last played in late December.

The Belgian, who had undergone thigh surgery, marked his comeback with a fine goal that left him in disbelief as he celebrated his first goal of the season.

Maddison then scored a stunner of his own as his wonderful free-kick saw him become Leicester's top scorer in all competitions this season with 13.

6 - James Maddison has scored his sixth direct free-kick goal in the Premier League, with no other @LCFC player scoring more than one such goal in the competition (7 players with 1 DFK goal). Bullseye. https://t.co/TLvZYJ40RL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 20, 2022

Kelechi Iheanacho should have made it 3-0 seven minutes into the second half but his chipped effort, when one-versus-one with Raya, clipped the outside of the post.

Brentford, who were without Christian Eriksen because of coronavirus, were much improved in the second half and Leicester needed goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to rescue them with a couple of fine saves in the space of six minutes.

First the skipper acrobatically tipped over Pontus Jansson's header (54) before denying Bryan Mbeumo's header (60) from point-blank range.

Team News Timothy Castagne made his return from injury for Leicester having been out for nearly three months as he replaced Luke Thomas in the starting XI.

Castagne was one of four changes from the defeat at Rennes as Caglar Soyuncu, James Maddison and Nampalys Mendy came in for Wesley Fofana, Marc Albrighton and Wilfred Ndidi.

Christian Eriksen was ruled out for Brentford after testing positive for COVID-19.

Eriksen was one of two changes as he was replaced by Mathias Jensen while Yoane Wissa came in for Sergi Canos.

Castagne lasted 64 minutes and was replaced by another defender making his return from injury in Jonny Evans, who came on for his first appearance since December 12.

Schmeichel was eventually beaten but it needed a great strike from Wissa to break his resistance.

The goalkeeper appeared to be injured for the final few minutes as Brentford pushed for an equaliser but the away side could not find the goal that would have stretched their unbeaten run to three games.

Opta stats: Maddison becomes Leicester's PL free-kick king

Image: Maddison scored his sixth direct free-kick for Leicester

Leicester have won three of their last four Premier League games (L1), which is as many victories as they recorded across their previous 14 games in the competition (D4 L7).

Brentford have lost eight of their last 11 games in the Premier League (W2 D1), while their only two victories in the competition in this period came against sides in the relegation zone (3-1 v Norwich and 2-0 v Burnley).

Since losing to Fulham (1-2) and Leeds (1-3) at home last season, Leicester have won each of their last six meetings with promoted sides in the Premier League, scoring at least two goals in each game.

Brentford have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 12 away games in the Premier League - the longest current run in the competition. Their last clean sheet on the road in the league was in September 2021, in a 2-0 win at Wolves.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season - his first campaign with Leicester - James Maddison has scored more Premier League goals from outside the box than any other player (13), overtaking James Ward-Prowse (12) with today's strike.

James Maddison scored his sixth direct free-kick goal in the Premier League, while no other player has scored more than one for Leicester in the competition.

Timothy Castagne scored his third Premier League goal for Leicester, but first from outside the box. In fact, this was just the second shot he has attempted from outside the box in 44 games in the competition.

Rodgers: Our mentality was really good

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brendan Rodgers praised his Leicester’s players mentality and desire to win as they beat Brentford 2-1 at the King Power stadium

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers:

"We scored two excellent goals. We could've been a lot more comfortable in the game. I think our mentality was really good, off the back of a tough game in midweek.

"I thought some of our football at times was very, very good. Overall the mentality and the desire to win was great today.

"I'm just so happy to be getting these guys back now, the likes of Castagne, James Justin played his first 90 minutes, we'll have Wesley [Fofana] back after the international break, Jonny Evans coming back as well so it bodes really well for us."

Frank: We were beaten by two worldies

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Frank described Leicester’s two goals as ‘worldies’ and he felt they were the only difference between the two sides in Brentford’s 2-1 defeat in the Premier League

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank:

"We didn't give a chance away in the first half. They decided to put it in the top corner on a free-kick by Maddison and a worldie by Castagne - he hits that one out of a 100, with all due respect to him.

"So if you want to win in the Premier League you need a team not to score two worldies.

"I'm very pleased with the second half. I thought we moved the ball quicker and we should've scored earlier to put even more pressure on Leicester.

"I said to the players we can feel a little bit hard done by by two worldies but, and the big but, is that we need to play with that edge and urgency that we did in the second half."

What's next?

After the international break, Leicester travel to Old Trafford to take on top-four chasing Manchester United on April 2 at 5.30pm in the Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports.

Manchester United

Leicester City Saturday 2nd April 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

On the same day, Brentford go to west London rivals Chelsea, with the game at Stamford Bridge kicking off at 3pm.