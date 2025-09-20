Leicester City 0-0 Coventry City: Midlands rivals battle out goalless draw

A faultless display from Coventry's Carl Rushworth frustrated Leicester as the Sky Bet Championship rivals drew 0-0 at the King Power Stadium.

The on-loan Brighton goalkeeper made nine saves, including a crucial stop from Leicester forward Stephy Mavididi, who had the best chance of the afternoon for Marti Cifuentes' hosts.

The result leaves both clubs well placed in the table, with each aiming for promotion this season.

The game - dubbed the M69 derby - promised much, but offered nothing by way of goals and it will be Frank Lampard's visitors who will be the happier of the two teams.

Leicester started strongly with two chances in the opening six minutes as Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu both threatened.

Jordan James, making his home debut after a loan move from Rennes, then went close from 20 yards out but Rushworth did well to push a precisely curled shot around the post.

Leicester continued to set the pace but Coventry limited them to attempts from outside the 18-yard box before half-time.

Harry Winks swept a shot wide from the edge of the area before Mavididi cut in from the left and fired straight at Rushworth.

Leicester defender Wout Faes then tested Rushworth from the edge of the penalty area in first half stoppage-time.

Coventry had scored 15 goals in their opening five Championship games and Jack Rudoni came close to adding to that after the break with a fierce drive that brought the first genuine save of the game from Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk.

Mavididi found the sidenetting for Leicester after 54 minutes, before Coventry striker Haji Wright, who had scored six goals in his previous five games, drove a shot just wide of the far post after an excellent through-ball from Jay Dasilva.

A minute later, Leicester, who had nine shots on target, wasted a clear chance to open the scoring.

Ayew broke clear on the left flank and set up the unmarked Mavididi, who had only Rushworth to beat. However, the goalkeeper blocked the shot with his legs.

Leicester substitute Julian Carranza came on for his debut following a loan move from Feyenoord and the Argentinian was presented with a free header from close range but was denied a goal by another save from Rushworth.

Wright was having a rare off day and he wasted a chance with eight minutes left as his header was saved by Stolarczyk - the American's last action of the day as Lampard replaced him with Ellis Simms with six minutes to go.

The managers

Leicester's Marti Cifuentes:

"I am never, ever happy with a draw, I definitely felt that we could have taken the three points.

"But we played against a good team. Frank Lampard has done a great job at Coventry since taking over. But we couldn't find any great solutions.

"Some improvement is needed but, at the same time, the feeling is that after a draw away from home last week, here is where we needed the three points.

"It's the second game running where the goalkeeper has made the difference. So it is frustrating."

Coventry's Frank Lampard:

"Our attacking game was slightly off. We weren't as slick as we have been lately, but we have to respect the opposition there. When called upon, the players defended diligently.

"You're not going to have all the game against Leicester. You have to defend well and, at some moment, you might rely on your goalkeeper.

"I thought he had a really good game. He made some saves that he should save but he was very clean with them. When called upon, he did his job. And the Mavididi one was the big chance for them.

"I'm pleased the lads had this test, because it was a tough match and we got a clean sheet and a point."