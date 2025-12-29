Leicester City 2-1 Derby County: Jordan James steers Foxes back to winning ways

Leicester players took some of the heat off manager Marti Cifuentes by delivering a much-needed 2-1 victory over Derby County.

When Rhian Brewster quickly levelled after Bobby De Cordova-Reid's early opener, City appeared in danger of slipping to a third straight defeat which would have brought a miserable year at the King Power Stadium to a disappointing close.

But as they look to make an immediate top-flight return after being relegated in May, Jordan James pounced to help them pass a huge test of character.

Stephy Mavididi nearly added a third during the closing stages, but his shot was acrobatically tipped over the crossbar by Derby goalkeeper Jacob Zetterstrom.

Hopes were high that Cifuentes would be the man to rejuvenate City following his appointment in July.

But, having beaten a series of high-profile candidates to the position, he entered this fixture under intense scrutiny and pressure after their chequered start to the campaign.

Back-to-back defeats to Watford and his former employers QPR only served to ratchet up the pressure on the Spaniard's shoulders ahead of a game he knew could colour how he is viewed by large sections of the home support.

Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha used his programme notes to insist there had been "moments" of "progress" and "potential". However, he also acknowledged these had not been either as often or as consistent as he or the rest of the board would like.

Cifuentes' reaction when De Cordova-Reid fired Leicester ahead after only six minutes was understandable. Collecting a cross which had floated across the area, Abdul Fatawu recycled possession and cut a delightful ball back which the Jamaica international rifled home.

Unfortunately for the home side's excitable manager, their delight only lasted three minutes when Brewster dragged Derby level with a carbon-copy effort from Callum Elder's centre for his first goal since August.

With Jannick Vestergaard failing to recover from a head knock in time to face County, Cifuentes made one change to his starting XI with Hamza Choudhury being drafted back in.

Despite playing for much of their weekend draw with Birmingham at a numerical disadvantage, visiting boss John Eustace also opted not to make wholesale adjustments, with Ebou Adams and Dion Sanderson returning as Joe Ward began his suspension.

There were no signs of fatigue as Derby began brightly and immediately responded to De Cordova-Reid's opener.

However, a lapse in concentration allowed James to restore City's lead five minutes before the interval when he got the better of his marker and curled the ball home after being released by Luke Thomas' hooked forward pass.

County substitute Andreas Weimann was inches away from restoring parity once again in added time, but his low drive flew just past the foot of a post.

The managers

Leicester's Marti Cifuentes:

"It was important for us after a difficult week. I am very pleased for the guys because they showed a lot of effort, mental resilience and character if you want.

"It was disappointing to concede after taking the lead but the guys reacted strongly from a mental perspective.

"I am so happy for the fans as well, because of the backing they gave us and that is exactly the kind of atmosphere I really enjoy.

"I am not pleased about the fact we could not keep a clean sheet but I am happy for the character."

Derby's John Eustace:

"I'm very disappointed to lose the game. The attitude of the boys was very good. We scored a great goal after going behind.

"The two we conceded, though, were very poor. In the second half we had a lot of possession and City didn't cause us any problems at all.

"In the final third, we just need to show a little bit more belief. We put some fantastic crosses into the box but maybe we just need people to put their head in where it hurts."

Eustace added: "Rhian is a confident chap anyway, although that goal will help. He's a top player and we just need to keep him fit so he can reap the rewards of everything that he does with his all-round performances for us."