Leicester City vs Southampton preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Southampton in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday (kick-off 6.30pm).

Team news

James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Hamza Choudhury are available for Leicester's FA Cup semi-final with Southampton at Wembley on Sunday.

The trio were dropped for last weekend's Premier League defeat at West Ham after breaching coronavirus restrictions and attending a party at Perez's house.

James Justin (knee) and Harvey Barnes (knee) remain out along with Wes Morgan (back), but Caglar Soyuncu (Covid-19) and Cengiz Under (hamstring) are back.

Southampton will be without on-loan Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino, who is cup-tied.

Striker Michael Obafemi has now returned to training following a muscle injury which has ruled him out since January, but is short of match fitness.

Midfielder Oriol Romeu (ankle) and William Smallbone (knee) remain long-term absentees.

How to follow

Follow Leicester vs Southampton in our dedicated live match blog.

Opta stats

Southampton have won their last two FA Cup meetings with Leicester, beating them 1-0 in January 2006 and 2-0 in January 2008.

Leicester beat Southampton 2-0 in the Premier League earlier this season - they've not beaten the Saints twice in the same season since the 2011-12 Championship campaign.

This is Leicester's eighth FA Cup semi-final (W4 L3), and first since 1982 when they lost 2-0 to eventual winners Tottenham Hotspur.

Having won two of their first three FA Cup semi-final ties between 1898 and 1902, Southampton have progressed from just two of their subsequent nine such matches (1976 and 2003).

Leicester have lost all three of their matches at the new Wembley Stadium, with their last victory at Wembley coming in the 2000 League Cup final against Tranmere (2-1).

Southampton are yet to concede a goal in this season's FA Cup - they could become the first team to reach the final of the competition without conceding since Everton did so in 1965-66.

Since winning the Football League Trophy final in 2010, Southampton have lost each of their last four games at Wembley Stadium, including an FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea in 2018.

Jamie Vardy has scored in all three of his appearances at Wembley Stadium for Leicester, with the striker responsible for four of the Foxes' six goals scored at the ground since its reopening.

Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho has scored more FA Cup goals than any other player (13), with the Nigerian scoring on average once every 78 minutes in the competition.

Southampton's Nathan Redmond has been involved in seven goals in his last six FA Cup appearances, scoring five and assisting two.

