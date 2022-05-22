Leicester 4-1 Southampton: Ayoze Perez scores double as Foxes cruise to victory

Leicester cruised to a 4-1 win against Southampton at the King Power Stadium on the final day.

A goalless first half failed to muster one shot on target and was plagued with mistakes and slips, from a season curtain-closing fixture with nothing but three points on the line for both sides.

Despite this, Leicester had the lion's share of quality chances with Jamie Vardy, uncharacteristically, spurning several clear opportunities, almost pouncing on Alex McCarthy dawdling on the ball and failing to connect cleanly with a Timothy Castagne cross.

However, the deadlock was broken from a route-one long ball from Kasper Schmeichel, but was equally created by calamitous defending from Lyanco - who headed the clearance skyward before attempting to head it back to McCarthy - but the pass fell straight to Vardy, whose rebounded shot landed at the feet of in-form Maddison to cooly finish.

The Foxes were well on top when Wesley Fofana made a breakout pass to Harvey Barnes from inside his own box. Barnes broke down the left flank and looked to switch play towards Maddison - but Vardy intercepted, cut inside, composed himself and smashed it low past McCarthy's right-hand side.

Southampton were handed a lifeline five minutes later when James Ward-Prowse converted a penalty, but the one-goal deficit lasted merely a minute,

Maddison curled in a delightful pass from the left flank with his right foot, which bounced in front of substitute Ayoze Perez, who improvised by jumping to connect with a scissor kick - smashing home his side's third goal.

Perez sealed the win and a fine cameo appearance with his second goal after fellow substitute Ricardo Pereira found the Spaniard in exactly the same position where he finished his first goal, who finished with equal style and precision to sign the season off in style.

