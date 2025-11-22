Leicester City 2-1 Stoke City: Stephy Mavididi and Patson Daka strike in Foxes win

Patson Daka scored for the first time in almost a year as Leicester frustrated Stoke's push for automatic promotion from the Championship with a 2-1 home victory.

Leicester striker Daka last found the net on December 3, 2024 in the Foxes' Premier League win over West Ham but broke the drought by scoring his side's second on the stroke of half-time.

That added to Stephy Mavididi's opener as Mark Robins' Stoke, who began the afternoon only two points off second, found themselves trailing at the break despite being superior for long periods.

Bae Jun-ho pulled one back at the beginning of the second half but Leicester held on to ease the pressure on boss Marti Cifuentes.

Unlike the hosts, who made three changes to the starting 11 which defeated Norwich before the international break, Robins made only one with Tomas Rigo replacing Lewis Baker in midfield.

That saw his players make a more fluid start to a fixture they will have been upset not to win.

Rigo was involved in the move which ended with Million Manhoef testing the positioning of Asmir Begovic with a side-footed effort during the opening exchanges.

Stoke continued to press and should have taken the lead when Junior Tchamadeu powered down their right flank and found Jun-ho unmarked on the edge of the six yard box, but the South Korean slipped as he prepared to shoot.

That profligacy came back to haunt Stoke in the 23rd minute when Mavididi, one of those summoned into action by Cifuentes, netted a wonderful solo effort.

Collecting the ball midway into the visitors' half, he teetered forward, teased three defenders out of position and then beat Viktor Johansson with a vicious drive.

The setback stalled Stoke's momentum, although they continued to dominate possession. The only difference was, following Mavididi's intervention, that they became less adept at translating territorial dominance into chances.

Leicester, by contrast, were intent on making the most of what came their way.

And it was that mindset which saw them double their lead in the 44th minute when Daka doubled their advantage in ruthless fashion.

Oliver Skipp slipped the ball through to Abdul Fatawu, who in turn fed the previously shot-shy Zambian when Ben Wilmot failed to properly execute a tackle. It was Daka's first strike in 39 outings and led to excitable celebrations from him and his teammates.

Jun-ho handed Robins' side a lifeline two minutes after the interval, heading home after Ashley Phillips had nodded Tchamadeu's cross back across the box.

Manhoef went close as Stoke roused themselves, floating a lofted attempt just wide.

Leicester goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who spent five years with the visitors at the beginning of his career, was relieved to see that effort fly off target after earlier doing well to deny the Dutchman.

