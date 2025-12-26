Leicester City 1-2 Watford: Hornets comeback win heaps pressure on Foxes boss Marti Cifuentes

Imran Louza played a starring role with two assists as Watford came from behind to win 2-1 at Leicester and claim back-to-back victories for the first time this season in the Sky Bet Championship.

Watford skipper Louza crossed for Mattie Pollock to head the winner in the 65th minute, after teeing up Othmane Maamma for the away side's leveller on the stroke of half-time.

Jordan James had fired Leicester into the lead in the seventh minute with a deflected effort from Jordan Ayew's pass but the Foxes were unable to find an equaliser once Watford went ahead.

The Hornets now sit just one point outside of the play-off places while Leicester drop into the bottom half of the table, five points adrift of the top-six.

Despite Watford enjoying plenty of possession early on, the Foxes broke the deadlock when James lashed a low shot beyond the reach of Egil Selvik into the bottom left corner from just inside the penalty area via the aid of a slight deflection.

Watford had the ball in the net at the other end four minutes later, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside after Marc Bola forced home Pollock's initial header at a corner from virtually on the goalline.

The home side almost doubled their lead later in the first half when Selvik miscued a pass straight into the path of Stephy Mavididi and made amends by tipping the midfielder's effort behind for a corner at full stretch.

Watford broke from the resulting set-piece as Giorgi Chakvetadze burst through and slipped a pass into Luca Kjerrumgaard, who fired a shot across the face of goal and harmlessly wide with team-mates racing into the box.

Leicester looked to extend their lead before the break when Bobby De Cordova-Reid curled a shot wide of goal from outside the penalty area, after neat link-up play with Ricardo Pereira.

However, the Hornets equalised on the stroke of half-time when Caleb Okoli saw his clearance charged down and Louza jinked his way past Ben Nelson before playing a pass into the path of Maamma, who curled a shot into the left corner of the goal with the outside of his boot from 12 yards out.

The turnaround was completed after the break when Pollock beat Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk to Louza's cross from the right and powered a header into the bottom right corner from four yards.

Watford should have scored another late on when substitute Vivaldo Semedo played Louza through on goal, only for the midfielder to blaze a shot over the bar with only Stolarczyk to beat.

