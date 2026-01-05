Leicester City 2-1 West Bromwich Albion: Abdul Fatawu's stunning stoppage-time volley seals Foxes win

Abdul Fatawu scored deep into stoppage time to earn Leicester a much-needed 2-1 victory over West Brom in front of thousands of empty seats at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester fans had urged a boycott of the club's first home game of the year due to their anger over the running of the club and there were plenty of empty areas in the home end.

The hosts still opened the scoring through Jordan Ayew's fifth goal of the season but were unable to see the lead through to half-time as Karlan Grant equalised with his third of the campaign.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Abdul Fatawu breaks West Brom hearts with a stoppage-time volley

Leicester survived a Baggies barrage in the second period and were indebted to a string of second-half saves by Jakub Stolarczyk as well as the upright which denied Isaac Price.

West Brom have a history of conceding late and they were punished once again with minutes remaining when Fatawu fired home a volley to snatch all three points.

Ten consecutive defeats on the road for West Brom

The last-gasp loss saw the Baggies extend their run of defeats on the road to 10 matches as Leicester earned back-to-back wins at home to move into the top half of the Championship table.

The lack of fans inside the stadium did not seem to hamper the hosts as they cashed in on a good start by hitting the front in the 19th minute.

Some neat build-up play ended with Bobby De Cordova-Reid unlocking the back line with a through-ball to Jordan James, who played it across for Ayew, who knocked into an empty net.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jordan Ayew finds the back of the net for Leicester

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karlan Grant levels the score for West Brom

Albion's best moment arrived on the half-hour mark when Stolarczyk misjudged a cross and punched the ball straight to Mikey Johnston, who saw a goalbound header cleared off the line by Ricardo Pereira.

But they were not to be denied moments later. Alex Mowatt played a ball into the path of Grant and the Albion forward was able to take his time and expertly dispatch a finish past the onrushing Stolarczyk and into the bottom right corner.

The goal completely shifted the momentum of the contest and West Brom were unlucky not to go in front.

Mowatt, pulling the strings in the middle of the pitch, sent a cross to the back post where George Campbell fired his effort across goal and narrowly wide from a tight angle.

Price shot against a post eight minutes into the second half before Stolarczyk got down low to stop Aune Heggebo's effort from close range.

Leicester could do nothing to stop wave after wave of Albion attacks. Johnston was next to spring the offside trap but saw his tame shot stopped by Stolarczyk again.

Stolarczyk was in inspired form as he frustrated the away side further to palm away Campbell's header with 10 minutes to go.

And Leicester punished West Brom for those missed chances when Fatawu met Stephy Mavididi's cross and fired a volley into the top corner.

Cifuentes praises his Leicester match winners

Leicester's Marti Cifuentes:

"He showed great personality because before the goal he was very tired and cramping a little on his calf. But he showed the belief and strength to get in there, and it's a great goal.

"We also give credit to Stolarczyk because we were looking for this kind of performance, and I'm happy he can produce something like this for the team.

"We stuck together in the difficult moments in the second half. The guys showed togetherness and we got our reward.

"We need to keep pushing the mindset to go for a second goal after we score the first. After we scored it started to change. That is a consistency we need to improve."

Mason in disbelief... but accepts losing run on road is unacceptable

West Brom's Ryan Mason:

"We got punished in the last minute. There's a lack of discipline from our side. We weren't killers when we had our opportunities. I think that's summed up our season.

"We're on a disastrous run. But in terms of performances and chances created, we've come out on top in every single game in the last seven or eight. We've not been able to translate that to results, and it's happened again tonight.

"I have a lot of pride in seeing the performance of the team, but the reality is it's about winning games and getting results, and right now that isn't the case. We need to take responsibility, and that needs to change.

"My players are running for me and fighting for me. I can see that I felt that all along, and that's never been any doubt in my mind, but the reality is we haven't made.

"But the reality is we haven't made our chances count. It's disappointing and frustrating. It's killing me and us, and it's a tough one to take.

"The situation we're in, in terms of chances and conceding goals, I could manage another 500 or 1,000 games in my career and not go through another spell like this.

"We have to keep believing. But 10 straight defeats away from home is unacceptable. I think that's very clear."