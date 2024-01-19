Leicester City Women vs Aston Villa Women. Women's Super League.
Pirelli Stadium.
Attempt blocked. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adriana Leon.
Attempt missed. Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Adriana Leon (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rachel Corsie.
Attempt saved. Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Noëlle Maritz.
Attempt saved. Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicole Momiki with a cross.
Attempt missed. Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross.
Attempt saved. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adriana Leon.
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adriana Leon with a cross.
Attempt missed. Noëlle Maritz (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Laura Blindkilde Brown.
Attempt missed. Lena Petermann (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jutta Rantala with a cross following a set piece situation.