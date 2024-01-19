 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Leicester City Women vs Aston Villa Women. Women's Super League.

Pirelli Stadium.

Leicester City Women 0

    Aston Villa Women 1

    • R Daly (16th minute)

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1.
    corner icon

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adriana Leon.
    free_kick_won icon

    Laura Blindkilde Brown (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Saori Takarada (Leicester City Women).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a set piece situation.
    free_kick_won icon

    Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Julie Thibaud (Leicester City Women).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Adriana Leon (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rachel Corsie.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Noëlle Maritz.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicole Momiki with a cross.
    free_kick_won icon

    Laura Blindkilde Brown (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Janice Cayman (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Julie Thibaud (Leicester City Women).
    yellow_card icon

    Courtney Nevin (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Adriana Leon (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Courtney Nevin (Leicester City Women).
    offside icon

    Offside, Leicester City Women. Shannon O'Brien is caught offside.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Janina Leitzig.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adriana Leon.
    free_kick_won icon

    Adriana Leon (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).
    offside icon

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Rachel Daly is caught offside.
    goal icon

    Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner following a corner.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adriana Leon with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Courtney Nevin.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Noëlle Maritz (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Laura Blindkilde Brown.
    free_kick_won icon

    Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).
    corner icon

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Julie Thibaud.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Lena Petermann (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jutta Rantala with a cross following a set piece situation.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.