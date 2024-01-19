Leicester 0-1 Aston Villa: Rachel Daly scores first-half winner as Villa make it four WSL wins in six

Rachel Daly scored the only goal of the game as Aston Villa won at Leicester to leapfrog the hosts and go seventh in the WSL table.

Daly struck early in the first half with an unstoppable effort after a measured cross into the area from Adriana Leon.

Leon was unplayabale at times during the first half and also had two efforts saved by Leicester goalkeeper Janina Leitzig after the break.

Yuka Momiki almost got a goal on her WSL debut, but Villa goalkeeper Daphne Van Domselaar made a smart save in the second half to thwart the Japan forward.

Ava Baker had an instinctive effort cleared off the line by Sarah Mayling late on as Villa held on to make it four wins in their last six league games.

Both sides return to cup action in midweek.

Leicester's next game is at home to Everton in the League Cup on Wednesday January 24; kick-off 7pm.

The Foxes then travel to Everton for a rematch in the WSL on Sunday January 28; kick-off 12.30pm.

Aston Villa are next in action at Sunderland in the League Cup on Wednesday January 24; kick-off 7.30pm.

Carla Ward's side then travel to Manchester United in the WSL on Sunday January 28; kick-off 12pm.