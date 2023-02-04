Leicester City Women 0-2 Manchester City Women: Bunny Shaw, Chloe Kelly help Gareth Taylor's side overtake Arsenal in WSL table

A Bunny Shaw header and a world-class Chloe Kelly strike saw Manchester City over the line against bottom-club Leicester, despite a heroic effort from goalkeeper Janina Leitzig, who faced a total of 18 shots on target.

The Bayern Munich loanee was drafted in by manager Willie Kirk in January as Leicester attempt to escape dropping out of the Women's Super League after only two top-flight seasons.

City fired numerous warning shots during a goalless first period before Shaw's 10th league goal of the season stole the lead, as she rose highest to substitute Laura Coombs' cross, looping a header over the helpless Leitzig (61) - the first time the ball had escaped the 'keeper's impressive clutches.

Kelly, fresh from getting off the mark in an FA Cup win over Sheffield United last weekend, put the gloss on the victory with a sensational solo strike, using the decoy run of Kerstin Casparij to engineer a yard of space and strike ferociously with her weaker left foot.

The margin of victory should have been greater but for a superb display by Leitzig, who will need to be equally imposing in the Foxes remaining 11 league outings if they are going to claw themselves out of the relegation zone.

Gareth Taylor's side, conversely, extended their unbeaten league run to 10 matches, temporarily moving ahead of Arsenal - they face West Ham, live on Sky Sports, on Sunday.

Aston Villa 1-1 Brighton

Brighton picked up a vital point in their battle to beat the drop after Julia Olme struck in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa.

Kayleigh Green had put through her own net to give Villa a half-time lead, but Olme ensured the spoils were shared with a firm finish in the 74th minute.