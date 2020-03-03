Leicester vs Birmingham preview: Jamie Vardy to miss out for Foxes

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Birmingham on Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup (Kick-off 7.45pm).
Team news
Leicester will once again be without Jamie Vardy when they host Birmingham on Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round.
Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers says the striker, who missed last Friday's 1-0 loss at Norwich due to a calf problem, "should be fine" to face Aston Villa on Monday. Daniel Amartey remains unavailable because of an ankle issue.
Birmingham have been dealt an injury blow ahead of the trip after Jeremie Bela was ruled out for up to a month with a hamstring injury.
The forward sustained the injury during Saturday's 2-2 draw at QPR and it was feared he would be out for a longer spell.
Boss Pep Clotet said it was "good news" and added: "Jeremie has had a scan, it is an injury to the hamstring area. It shows initially that it was painful but, luckily for us, it is milder than we expected."
Youngster Jude Bellingham is not going to be involved as Clotet respects "recovery protocols", while Jacques Maghoma is still a few weeks away from a return.
Opta stats
- Leicester have progressed from all six of their FA Cup ties with Birmingham City, with this the first such meeting since the third round in 1998-99.
- In all competitions, Leicester are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Birmingham (W3 D2), with this their first meeting since a Championship match in January 2014 (2-1).
- Leicester haven't lost a home FA Cup match against a side from a lower division since a 1-2 loss against Wycombe in March 2001. The Foxes have won 10 and drawn one of their 11 such games since.
- Birmingham are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-final for the first time since 2010-11. The Blues have been eliminated from their last six FA Cup ties against Premier League sides since beating Wolves over two games in January 2012.
- Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 10 goals in 13 FA Cup appearances, including nine in nine starts in the competition.
- Birmingham's Jeremy Bela has scored in two of this three FA Cup appearances this season, netting their 90th minute winner against Blackburn in round three, and their 120th minute equaliser to force penalties against Coventry in the last round.