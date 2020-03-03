Leicester vs Birmingham preview: Jamie Vardy to miss out for Foxes

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Birmingham on Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup (Kick-off 7.45pm).

Team news

Leicester will once again be without Jamie Vardy when they host Birmingham on Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers says the striker, who missed last Friday's 1-0 loss at Norwich due to a calf problem, "should be fine" to face Aston Villa on Monday. Daniel Amartey remains unavailable because of an ankle issue.

Birmingham have been dealt an injury blow ahead of the trip after Jeremie Bela was ruled out for up to a month with a hamstring injury.

The forward sustained the injury during Saturday's 2-2 draw at QPR and it was feared he would be out for a longer spell.

Boss Pep Clotet said it was "good news" and added: "Jeremie has had a scan, it is an injury to the hamstring area. It shows initially that it was painful but, luckily for us, it is milder than we expected."

Youngster Jude Bellingham is not going to be involved as Clotet respects "recovery protocols", while Jacques Maghoma is still a few weeks away from a return.

Opta stats

