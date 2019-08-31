Leicester 3-1 Bournemouth: Jamie Vardy strikes twice at the King Power Stadium

2:50 Leicester 3-1 Bournemouth Leicester 3-1 Bournemouth

Leicester City proved too clinical for Bournemouth as Brendan Rodgers' side cruised to a 3-1 win at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The game kicked off in frenetic fashion with both sides taking turns to counter, but Leicester struck first after Ben Chilwell hit a long ball behind Bournemouth's defence, with Jamie Vardy latching onto it to lob Aaron Ramsdale.

Bournemouth piled forwards at the restart and Ryan Fraser spotted Callum Wilson with the England international hitting a delicious chip over Kasper Schmeichel's outstretched leg to level the scores.

But the Foxes continued to cause all manner of problems for Eddie Howe's defence, with Youri Tielemans tapping his side ahead before the interval, with Jamie Vardy netting his second of the game midway through the second half.

More to follow...