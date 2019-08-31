Premier League reports and highlights - matchday four

This season you can watch Premier League highlights with Sky Sports just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

Highlights from Southampton's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League

Jannik Vestergaard cancelled out Daniel James' stunning strike as Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Sheffield United in the Premier League

Sheffield United staged a spirited second-half fightback to pick up a deserved 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

Jordan Ayew scored in his second successive Premier League game as Crystal Palace beat 10-man Aston Villa 1-0 at Selhurst Park.

Highlights from Leicester's 3-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League

Leicester City proved too clinical for Bournemouth as Brendan Rodgers' side cruised to a 3-1 win at the King Power Stadium.

Highlights from Manchester City's 4-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League

Manchester City returned to the Premier League summit after Sergio Aguero scored twice in a 4-0 win over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

Highlights from Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Watford in the Premier League

Watford earned their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle after an end-to-end contest at St James' Park.

Highlights from West Ham's 2-0 win over Norwich in the Premier League

West Ham sealed their first home win of the season thanks to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Norwich.

