Premier League reports and highlights - matchday four
Highlights of every Premier League game this season will be shown on the Sky Sports website and app
Last Updated: 31/08/19 5:58pm
This season you can watch Premier League highlights with Sky Sports just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.
We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app shortly after full-time or from 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons.
Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!
Southampton 1-1 Manchester United
Jannik Vestergaard cancelled out Daniel James' stunning strike as Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.
Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United
Sheffield United staged a spirited second-half fightback to pick up a deserved 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa
Jordan Ayew scored in his second successive Premier League game as Crystal Palace beat 10-man Aston Villa 1-0 at Selhurst Park.
Leicester 3-1 Bournemouth
Leicester City proved too clinical for Bournemouth as Brendan Rodgers' side cruised to a 3-1 win at the King Power Stadium.
Manchester City 4-0 Brighton
Manchester City returned to the Premier League summit after Sergio Aguero scored twice in a 4-0 win over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.
Newcastle 1-1 Watford
Watford earned their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle after an end-to-end contest at St James' Park.
West Ham 2-0 Norwich
West Ham sealed their first home win of the season thanks to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Norwich.
Burnley vs Liverpool - Saturday, 5.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Premier League
Burnley vs Liverpool is live on Saturday Night Football from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Everton vs Wolves - Sunday, 2pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Premier League
Everton vs Wolves is live on Renault Super Sunday from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Arsenal vs Tottenham - Sunday, 4.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Premier League
Arsenal vs Tottenham is live on Renault Super Sunday from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.