West Ham 2-0 Norwich: Hammers up to fifth after first home win of season

2:52 Match highlights as West Ham defeat Norwich 2-0 Match highlights as West Ham defeat Norwich 2-0

West Ham sealed their first home win of the season thanks to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Norwich.

Club-record signing Sebastien Haller continued his excellent start to the season for the Hammers, opening the scoring in the 24th minute with his third goal of the season.

Andriy Yarmolenko doubled Manuel Pellegrini's side's lead in the 56th minute with his first goal since September last year, after 10 months out with a torn Achilles, as the Hammers moved up to fifth in the Premier League table.

The defeat leaves Norwich, who drop to 19th in the table after a third defeat in four league games, still searching for their first points away from Carrow Road this season.

Player ratings West Ham: Fabianski (7), Fredericks (7), Diop (8), Ogbonna (7), Masuaku (8), Rice (7), Noble (7), Anderson (7), Lanzini (7), Yarmolenko (8), Haller (8).



Subs: Snodgrass (6), Sanchez (6), Fornals(n/a)



Norwich: Krul (8), Aarons (7), Zimmermann (6), Godfrey (6), Lewis (7), Stiepermann (6), Cantwell (6), Trybull (6), Leitner (6), Buendia (6), Pukki (6)



Subs: Amadou (6), Drmic (6), McLean (6)



Man of the match: Andriy Yarmolenko

How West Ham eased past Norwich

Norwich started brightly at the London Stadium. but their early momentum was halted when captain Christoph Zimmermann went down in the 21st minute under a late challenge from Haller.

Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring the opening goal at the London Stadium

Zimmermann had only just returned from injury to make his Premier League debut at the London Stadium, but he was able to continue after lengthy treatment on the pitch.

However, three minutes later West Ham took the lead as Arthur Masuaku burst past a struggling Zimmermann, who was eventually replaced in the 36th minute, before squaring for Haller to slide in his side's opener.

Team news Manuel Pellegrini named an unchanged West Ham side to the one that beat Watford last week, while Norwich captain Zimmermann returned in palce of Hanley

4 - Sebastien Haller is only the fourth player to score as many as three goals in his first three Premier League appearances for West Ham, after Trevor Sinclair, Ian Wright and Demba Ba. Magic. pic.twitter.com/4fz2YKCoIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2019

Norwich came close to equalising towards the end of the first half, as Max Aarons picked out Todd Cantwell at the far post, but the ball was too high for the midfielder, who headed over from close range.

West Ham doubled their lead 11 minutes after the break. Yarmolenko struck the post moments before producing an excellent finish from a tight angle, volleying home after captain Mark Noble's attempted cross rebounded to him for his first London Stadium goal.

349 - Andriy Yarmolenko has scored his third Premier League goal for West Ham, 349 days after he scored his first two for the club against Everton in September 2018. Awaited. pic.twitter.com/HdQOY5oG5M — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2019

The Hammers continued to dominate proceedings, coming close twice in two minutes, with Tim Krul putting a deflected Ryan Fredericks cross out for a corner and Emi Buendia clearing a goal-bound header from Issa Diop off the line.

Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates making it 2-0

With just over 10 minutes left of the game, Krul denied West Ham a third, tipping Manuel Lanzini's header over the bar, before making a double save just a minute later from Anderson and Haller.

What the managers said

Manuel Pellegrini

5:24 Manuel Pellegrini was pleased with the amount of chances created by his side in their 2-0 win over Norwich. Manuel Pellegrini was pleased with the amount of chances created by his side in their 2-0 win over Norwich.

"I said at the start of the season and in pre-season, we need to mprove in defending. We conceded too many goals last season. I was very happy with the performance of the backline today. The personaility, the attitue, the mentality. We scored a goal and continued to try and create chances. All the creative players our full backs attacking. We tried to be a complete team."

Daniel Farke

5:49 Norwich manager Daniel Farke wasn't happy after VAR wasn't used to assess Sebastien Haller's tackle on Christophe Zimmermann. Norwich manager Daniel Farke wasn't happy after VAR wasn't used to assess Sebastien Haller's tackle on Christophe Zimmermann.

"I thought we were top class in the first half but we had to take chances when we were 2-0 down, and Tim Krul made some very decent saves. On this level small details make the difference, and that's what happened today. There was a nasty tackle on Christoph Zimmerman which injured him. He will need a scan."

Man of the match

Andriy Yarmolenko scored his first goal in over a year to put this game to bed for West Ham. Like a new signing for the Hammers and will be a huge asset to them if he can stay fit.

Opta stats

Now THAT was the West Ham Way ❤ pic.twitter.com/r0YDxM8NuU — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 31, 2019

West Ham remain unbeaten in their last nine home games against Norwich in all competitions (W5 D4), scoring 19 goals and conceding nine in this run.

Norwich have lost three consecutive matches in all competitions for only the second time under Daniel Farke, and the first since they lost four in succession in November 2017.

Sebastien Haller is only the fourth player to score as many as three goals in his first three Premier League appearances for West Ham, after Trevor Sinclair, Ian Wright and Demba Ba.

What's next?

After the international break, West Ham are back in Premier League action on Monday, September 16 when they take on Aston Villa at Villa Park, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 8pm).

Norwich are also live on Sky Sports when the Premier league returns - they face champions Manchester City on Saturday, September 14 at 5.30pm.