Leicester vs Brighton preview, team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leicester vs Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Dennis Praet is available for Leicester ahead of the visit of Brighton on Tuesday.

The midfielder missed Saturday's 1-1 draw at Watford with a tight calf but is expected to be in the squad at the King Power Stadium.

Daniel Amartey (ankle) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) are both out for Brendan Rodgers' side, with the latter not expected back until October.

Brighton have no new injury concerns after their comeback 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday.

Graham Potter said a number of players would be assessed ahead of the trip to Leicester because of the short gap between matches.

However, the Brighton boss could make changes to keep his squad fully fit following the Premier League restart, with Solly March and Dale Stephens among those hoping to feature.

Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion Tuesday 23rd June 5:30pm

Opta stats

Leicester have won four of their five Premier League meetings with Brighton (D1), winning 2-0 at the Amex Stadium in the reverse fixture.

Brighton's last victory against Leicester in any competition was a 4-1 triumph at the King Power Stadium in the Championship in April 2014.

Leicester's last Premier League match to be played on a Tuesday was in February 2019 - a 2-1 home victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brighton have won just one of their last 11 midweek Premier League fixtures (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), drawing three and losing seven. However, that one victory was away at Arsenal earlier this season.

Brighton have taken just one point from their 30 available in the Premier League away from home against sides starting the day in the top four, drawing their first such match at Watford in August 2017 before losing each of the last nine in a row.

Leicester have won just one of their last six Premier League games (D3 L2), with that victory coming at home against Aston Villa in the final top-flight game played before the enforced break.

Brighton's win against Arsenal in their last match was their first Premier League victory of 2020. They've not won back-to-back games in the competition since November.

Brighton have won 12 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, one more than they had in their first two campaigns in the competition combined (11). The Seagulls came from behind to win their last match against Arsenal.

Leicester's Jamie Vardy has scored in each of his last four Premier League matches against Brighton, with all of these coming in the second half. His next strike will be his 100th in the Premier League.

Neal Maupay is Brighton's top scorer in the Premier League this season with nine goals, at least three times as many as any other player at the club. The Seagulls are unbeaten in all nine games in which the Frenchman has scored (W5 D4).

Charlie's prediction

I thought Leicester were negative against Watford but got a point in the end, and could have had more. Looking at the results behind them, it was not the worst result for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Brighton earned a great result against Arsenal, it was a massive result and win for the Seagulls, but in spite of that I see Leicester picking them off.

This is a chance for Leicester to cement a top-four spot. If you offered Brighton a point, they would bite your hand off, but I think Leicester will just be that bit better for having a game under their belt.

This is one they must win with an awkward run-in ahead of them. The other teams are still playing catch-up, so there is much more pressure on those to deliver.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

