Leicester vs Fulham preview: Brendan Rodgers takes charge of first home game

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will take charge at the King Power for the first time this weekend

Brendan Rodgers will take charge of his first Leicester home game on Saturday when Scott Parker's Fulham visit in the Premier League.

Rodgers suffered a last-minute defeat in Sunday's 2-1 loss at Watford in his first game, but was quick to point out the positives from the performance.

He now has another week of training with the team under his belt and is not underestimating the task that Fulham will pose.

He said: "All games are very difficult to forecast. People will look at chunks of five games and think 'right, you can get points here' but you never know what the other team is going to bring to the game.

"Scott has come in and Fulham had a good performance last week, so he will want to continue with that this weekend."

Caretaker boss Parker maintains it is "not mission impossible" to keep Fulham in the Premier League. With nine matches remaining, they are ten points adrift of safety and with a vastly inferior goal difference to the team they are chasing in 17th place, Southampton.

"It is not mission impossible, because there are games to play and points to be had," Parker said. "I would be sitting here lying if I said it was an easy task ahead of us. That is obviously not the case but while there is realism we'll give it all we have got."

"When you're in this position we are in, every game is going to be a must-win game from now until the end of the season. We have to understand that.

"Obviously it is a very tough game ahead of us but every game is in this league. We're looking forward to it but understand the challenge we face and the predicament we're in."

Team news

Marc Albrighton (hamstring) and Daniel Amartey (ankle) are out but Jamie Vardy is fit after needing stitches in his tongue following a clash with Ben Foster.

Marcus Bettinelli, Alfie Mawson (knee) and Andre Schurrle (illness) will be out for Fulham, although the latter could be back in contention next week.

Opta stats

Leicester have won none of their five Premier League games against Fulham (D3 L2), scoring just one goal in those matches.

Fulham have only faced Norwich (8) more often without defeat in the Premier League than they have Leicester (5).

Leicester have won just one of their last eight Premier League games (D1 L6). Indeed, only Fulham (3) have picked up fewer points from their last eight Premier League matches than Leicester (4).

Fulham have lost eight of their last nine Premier League matches (W1), shipping at least twice in each game. Only twice has a team conceded 2+ goals in 10 consecutive Premier League games - West Brom in 2010-11 and Wimbledon in 1999-00.

Leicester are looking to win consecutive home league games within the same season for the first time since January 2018.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has won all six of his Premier League meetings with Fulham. Only Jose Mourinho vs Portsmouth and Roberto Mancini vs Wigan (both 7/7) have better 100% win rates against an opponent in the competition.

Against Watford, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers kept up his record of failing to win his opening league game at any of the clubs he's managed in English football. In fact, at his previous four clubs, Swansea are the only side at which he managed to win his second league match in charge.

Jamie Vardy is currently on 99 goals for Leicester in all competitions. He could become the seventh player to reach 100 for the Foxes, and the first since Gary Lineker.

Merson's prediction

Brendan Rodgers has been able to work with the Leicester players for a whole week now and get his ideas across. I think Leicester will win this game, there will be a feel-good factor around the club with it being a home game. It's a nice game for Rodgers to have as his first at the King Power.

I thought Fulham did alright against Chelsea on Sunday, and there were times when they caused Chelsea problems. This time, they will have to come out and chase the game because Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Demarai Gray with their pace will be able to punish Fulham. It was alright against Chelsea, they could sit back and counter-attack, but now they need to win.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)