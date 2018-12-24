Leicester vs Man City preview: Pep Guardiola's side aim for response

Manchester City are four points behind Liverpool after their defeat to Crystal Palace

Manchester City will be looking to respond to their shock defeat to Crystal Palace when they travel to Leicester on Boxing Day.

Pep Guardiola's side were beaten 3-2 at home by Palace on Saturday to remain four points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

"We have to improve," said Guardiola afterwards. "In football, this situation happens. I give a lot of credit for Crystal Palace. That is football. Sometimes it happens.

"The teams are good - the quality. We have to create more chances."

Leicester pulled off a surprise result of their own at the weekend as they won 1-0 at Chelsea thanks to a second-half goal from Jamie Vardy.

The result was the ideal response from the Foxes after they were beaten on penalties by Man City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Team news

Leicester will make a late decision on whether to hand striker Jamie Vardy a second start in five days.

Former England star Vardy netted the winner in Saturday's 1-0 victory at Chelsea, having now fully recovered from previous groin issues.

Claude Puel will leave it late to gauge Vardy's readiness for another start though, with Matty James and Daniel Amartey still long-term absentees.

2:00 Take a look at some of the key stats ahead of Boxing Day's Premier League action Take a look at some of the key stats ahead of Boxing Day's Premier League action

Man City will check on midfielder Fernandinho after he missed Saturday's loss to Palace with a thigh problem.

The game may come too soon for David Silva (hamstring), although the playmaker has returned to light training, while defenders Vincent Kompany and Danilo are again doubtful.

Left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (Achilles) are long-term absentees.

2:56 Watch highlights from Crystal Palace's 3-2 win over Manchester City Watch highlights from Crystal Palace's 3-2 win over Manchester City

Opta stats

Leicester are winless in their last four games in all competitions against Manchester City (D1 L3), with each of the three defeats coming in the Premier League.

Manchester City are looking for their fourth consecutive win against Leicester in the Premier League - prior to this run, they had won just four of their first 11 games against the Foxes in the competition (D2 L5).

Leicester have won just two of their last 15 games against Manchester City in all competitions (D5 L8), with both of those victories coming under Claudio Ranieri.

Manchester City have lost just one of their seven away games against Leicester in the Premier League (W4 D2), with that defeat coming in December 2016 (4-2).

Since they were promoted back to the top-flight in 2014-15, Leicester City have lost all four of their Premier League Boxing Day games.

Manchester City have won eight of their last 10 Premier League Boxing Day games (D1 L1), winning the last four in a row. Their only defeat in that run came against Sunderland in 2012/13 (0-1).

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has scored five goals in his last three Premier League games against Leicester, with four of those coming in a 5-1 back win in February.

2:58 Watch highlights from Leicester's 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League Watch highlights from Leicester's 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League

Merson's prediction

This is a big game and a must-win game for Manchester City, who are in trouble now as they are four points behind Liverpool. I mean it has now got down to the situation whereby if Liverpool win at Man City in a week's time - in a game you can see live on Sky Sports Premier League - it is all over.

So this is a big game for Man City and a hard one, as Leicester can cause you problems. But because they have to win, I think they will, but Saturday's result will have knocked the stuffing out of them and Man City have now lost two of their last three league games. And before that, it looked like they would never ever lose a game, but I see them just winning this one to stay on the coattails of Liverpool.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)