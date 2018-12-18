Leicester 1-1 Manchester City (City win 3-1 on pens): Hosts' poor penalties cost them dear

4:14 Highlights from the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Leicester City and Manchester City. Highlights from the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Leicester City and Manchester City.

Manchester City edged into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 penalty shootout success over Leicester after a 1-1 draw at the King Power.

Leicester missed three penalties in the shootout, with Oleksandr Zinchenko scoring the decisive spot kick to ensure Raheem Sterling's Panenka penalty miss went unpunished.

On his first start for City since their Carabao Cup success over Fulham on November 1, Kevin De Bruyne fired a superb opener in the 14th minute to give City the early advantage.

However, a second eluded the visitors, and Marc Albrighton's 73rd-minute volley took the match to penalties, where reserve goalkeeper Arijanet Muric was the hero, saving twice to ensure City still have a chance of a fourth League Cup crown in six years.

Player ratings Leicester: Schmeichel (7), Pereira (6), Morgan (7), Evans (6), Chilwell (6), Mendy (6), Ndidi (7), Iborra (6), Maddison (6), Gray (6), Iheanacho (5).



Subs: Ghezzal (7), Albrighton (6), Okazaki (6).



Leicester: Ward (6), Simpson (6), Soyuncu (6), Maguire (6), Fuchs (5), Choudhury (8), Iborra (6), Ndidi (6), Gray (7), Ghezzal (7), Iheanacho (5).



Subs: Albrighton (7), Pereira (6), Maddison (6).



Man of the match: Hamza Choudhury.

Both teams rang the changes but it was Pep Guardiola's team who started the match on the front foot, and their pressure told with De Bruyne showing City fans what they had been missing for the last two months.

The Belgium international picked up the ball 25 yards from goal, got it out of his feet, before using his intelligence to wrongfoot Danny Ward in the Leicester goal, firing in at the nearpost to break the deadlock.

City remained in control for the majority of the half without really creating another killer chance of note, with Leicester going close to levelling things up, with Demarai Gray denied by a fine save from Muric.

Team news Kevin De Bruyne started for the first time since the Carabao Cup clash with Fulham on November 1. Pep Guardiola made eight changes from the side that beat Everton, with a debut for 17-year-old Eric Garcia. Brahim Diaz and Phil Foden also started, with Sergio Aguero captaining the side. Despite completing 90 minutes at the weekend, Jamie Vardy was not risked for Leicester, and does not even make the bench. Seven changes in all for Leicester from their weekend defeat at Crystal Palace

All the ball remained with City after the break, but again they struggled to break Leicester down, and the hosts seized their chance, with Albrighton scoring out of nowhere after being brilliantly picked out by Wilfred Ndidi.

A draw at full-time meant penalties, exactly what happened almost 12 months ago to the day in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals last season.

Riyad Mahrez missed for Leicester that day to gift City the win, but this time it was three poor penalties from hosts that proved decisive. Sterling, though, will not want to look back fondly on this encounter, having chipped his penalty over the crossbar.

0:42 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling tried to pull off a 'Panenka' in his side's penalty shootout win against Leicester City but his effort went over the bar, much to the enjoyment of Foxes goalkeeper Danny Ward Manchester City's Raheem Sterling tried to pull off a 'Panenka' in his side's penalty shootout win against Leicester City but his effort went over the bar, much to the enjoyment of Foxes goalkeeper Danny Ward

Opta stats

Leicester City have been eliminated from all five of their previous League Cup meetings with Manchester City, including in this round in each of the last two seasons in a penalty shootout.

Leicester's last three League Cup games have been decided on penalties - only Liverpool and Stoke in 2015-16 and Cardiff in 2011-12 have had three games go to penalties in a single edition of the competition.

Manchester City have won each of their last five penalty shootouts in all competitions, this after winning just four of their first seven.

Leicester City have lost five of their nine League Cup penalties shootouts.

Manchester City have failed to kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven games in all competitions, their longest run without a shutout since December 2016 (eight successive games).

1:39 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised his much-changed side as Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne made comebacks in their Carabao Cup quarter-final match at Leicester Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised his much-changed side as Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne made comebacks in their Carabao Cup quarter-final match at Leicester

Man of the match - Hamza Choudhury

The Leicester youngster did not deserve to be on the losing side this evening after a herculean effort. No player made more interceptions than the 21-year-old, who covered every blade of grass for the cause.

What's next?

City host Crystal Palace on Saturday, while Leicester travel to Chelsea.