Raheem Sterling misses Panenka penalty against Leicester

Raheem Sterling attempted a Panenka penalty against Leicester in Manchester City's shootout victory on Tuesday and got it all wrong.

Carabao Cup holders City were taken to a penalty shootout by Leicester after a 1-1 draw in the quarter-final clash at the King Power, where Sterling stepped up to take City's second spot-kick, with the score tied at 1-1.

The England international elected to go for the chipped, Panenka-style effort, but got too much loft on it, lifting the ball over the crossbar.

"He took that decision," Pep Guardiola said after the match. "He said he wanted to do that and I said take it and go but unfortunately he missed it but we won in the end."

City did progress to the last four, with Leicester missing three further penalties, letting Sterling off the hook.

