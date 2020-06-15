La Liga round-up: Levante strike late to thwart Sevilla

A late own goal by defender Diego Carlos cancelled out Luuk de Jong's opener to hand Levante a 1-1 draw at home to Sevilla in La Liga on Monday.

After dominating during a goalless first half, Sevilla took the lead when Dutch forward De Jong struck in the first minute of the second period, slamming home Munir's perfect pass to finish a lightning counter-attack.

The visitors controlled the game throughout and Levante looked well beaten until goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik and Carlos were involved in a mix up as the latter turned Jorge Miramon's cross into his own net in the 87th minute.

Unbeaten in six games, the draw leaves third-places Sevilla on 51 points, four ahead of Real Sociedad and five ahead of both Getafe and Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Levante sit 12th in the table on 35 points.

In the late kick off, Real Betis hosted Granada at the Benito Villamarín Stadium as the La Liga restart continued.