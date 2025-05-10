Leyton Orient 2-2 Stockport County: Charlie Kelman scores late penalty in chaotic League One play-off first leg

Charlie Kelman netted a late penalty as Leyton Orient held Stockport to a 2-2 draw in a chaotic first leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

Kelman had given Orient a controversial lead from an offside position in the first half, before Stockport hit back in the second period with a quick turnaround through Ollie Norwood's penalty and a Fraser Horsfall header.

League One top scorer Kelman then scored from the spot in the closing stages to send the tie into the second leg all square.

Second leg on Wednesday night The second leg will be at Edgeley Park on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm.

Officials miss obvious offside for Orient opener

It came against the run of play and there was no surprise about the goal scorer. The shock was that it was allowed to stand for Kelman.

The striker may just have been about onside from the initial ball in - it was a close-run thing - but he was yards off by the time Omar Beckles had nodded it into his path, allowing him the freedom of the box to finish.

Clearly, the officials did not see it. Understandably, Dave Challinor and Stockport were not happy.

Image: Omar Beckles flicked the ball on for Charlie Kelman

Image: Charlie Kelman was clearly offside for Leyton Orient's opener

Gareth Ainsworth on Sky Sports Football:

"I have no idea how the referee has not disallowed this goal. I have a little sympathy with the linesman because Kelman takes up a clever position off the back, but surely this touch, the referee has to relay that to the linesman, and he sticks his flag up and it's offside.

"It's a huge moment. There has to be a touch in there. There's no one in front of him [the referee]."

Stockport keep cool to turn tie around

Just before the hour, Stockport found the equaliser. Under pressure from Horsfall in the box, Rarmani Edmonds-Green handled and the referee pointed to the spot.

Norwood stepped up and put a superb penalty beyond Josh Keeley. The goalkeeper went the right way but the spot-kick was simply too powerful and precise.

Five minutes later, Stockport were in front, Norwood this time whipping a free-kick into the box that was met powerfully by Horsfall, who escaped his marker to head home.

Late penalty drama follows as Orient level it up

It may be hard for Orient to consider themselves hard done by considering the nature of their opener, but they ought to have been afforded the chance to level the game on 73 minutes as Kelman was tripped in the box by Norwood. The referee, however, was not interested.

Then Stockport will feel they should have been awarded another of their own after Horsfall appeared to be dragged to the floor by Beckles in the box. It was another not given.

But then, in the closing stages, the referee again pointed to the spot after a handball in the box from Horsfall.

Kelman, calmness personified, stepped up to slot home. A breathless 90 minutes later and we were back where we started - the two sides level ahead of the second leg.

"I thought it was a fair result," Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens told Sky Sports after the game. "The message heading into the second leg is we've got nothing to lose and we'll go for it.

"From where we've come from it's been an incredible journey. We have to go through days like this and in the long-term we'll be stronger for it."