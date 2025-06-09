Liechtenstein 0-4 Scotland: Che Adams scores hat-trick to fire Steve Clarke's side to friendly victory

Che Adams scored a hat-trick as Scotland got back to winning ways by beating lowly Liechtenstein 4-0 in a friendly.

Steve Clarke's side were not going to learn much from the team ranked 205th in the world but there was a much-needed confidence boost for striker Adams, who sent his team to victory with three goals and an assist.

After scoring just once in his last 19 caps, Adams' first came when he picked up a loose ball after Lennon Miller had an effort from Andy Robertson's cleared corner. The Scotland forward made no mistake by lashing the ball home.

Miller, on his first Scotland start, was involved in the second goal too as he won the ball from a high press on the edge of the Liechtenstein box. The loose ball broke to Adams, who rolled past hapless goalkeeper Benjamin Buchel.

Image: Che Adams made it 2-0 at half-time from Scotland's first two shots on target

Scotland faced no shots on target throughout the game, but their lead was nearly halved on the stroke of half-time as Kenny Kindle's solo run nearly resulted in him finding the top corner. Ross Doohan, making his Scotland debut after replacing the much-maligned Cieran Slicker, watched that effort over the bar.

But Scotland took that warning to heart by finding a third just three minutes after half-time. After John McGinn hit the foot of the post, Anthony Ralston's cross was flicked on by Adams, leaving George Hirst to fire home his first Scotland goal from close range.

Image: Scotland's George Hirst celebrates getting off the mark for his country

Scotland used their lead to add Andy Irving, Kieron Bowie, Connor Barron and Josh Doig to their debutants list as the game descended into walking pace, but there was still time for Adams to complete his treble from close range with the last kick of the game.

Clarke's side will have bigger tests than a team that has even lost to San Marino, but there are important World Cup qualifiers for the rest of the year.

Adams: Scoring for Scotland hasn't happened much!

Image: Adams has scored the first hat-trick for Scotland since John McGinn's vs San Marino

Scotland hat-trick hero Che Adams to BBC Sport:

"We knew we needed to put things right from the last game against Iceland and I'm happy to be on the scoresheet to help the team win.

"It's nice to score for Scotland, it's not happened much since I've started here. Anytime I score is a real pleasure.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult game, the conditions weren't great but it was very professional.

"It's important to sign off this year with a win, the fans - it means so much to them. So I'm happy we put things right from the Iceland game."

Scotland's World Cup qualifying fixtures

September 5: Denmark (A), kick-off 7.45pm

September 8: Belarus (A), kick-off 7.45pm

October 9: Greece (H), kick-off 7.45pm

October 12: Belarus (H), kick-off 5pm

November 15: Greece (A), kick-off 7.45pm

November 18: Denmark (H), kick-off 7.45pm