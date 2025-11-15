Liechtenstein vs Wales; FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group J
Rheinpark Stadion.
Attempt missed. Andreas Malin (Liechtenstein) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Ferhat Saglam with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Rubin Colwill (Wales) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Benjamin Büchel (Liechtenstein). Assisted by Lewis Koumas.
Goal! Liechtenstein 0, Wales 1. Jordan James (Wales) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel James.
Attempt missed. Daniel James (Wales) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
Attempt missed. Neco Williams (Wales) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan James with a cross.
Daniel James (Wales) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
Attempt saved. Jordan James (Wales) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Benjamin Büchel (Liechtenstein). Assisted by Ethan Ampadu.
Attempt saved. Mark Harris (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Benjamin Büchel (Liechtenstein).
Attempt saved. Jordan James (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Benjamin Büchel (Liechtenstein). Assisted by Sorba Thomas.
Attempt missed. Ethan Ampadu (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Emanuel Zünd (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Nathan Broadhead (Wales) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Attempt missed. Nathan Broadhead (Wales) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan James with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Neco Williams (Wales) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel James with a cross.
Attempt saved. Jordan James (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Benjamin Büchel (Liechtenstein). Assisted by Nathan Broadhead.
Attempt missed. Mark Harris (Wales) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel James with a cross.