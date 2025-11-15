 Skip to content

Liechtenstein vs Wales; FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group J

Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Liechtenstein vs Wales. FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group J.

Rheinpark Stadion.

Liechtenstein 0

    Wales 1

    • J James (61st minute)

    Latest FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Odds
    yellow_card icon

    Lewis Koumas (Wales) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lewis Koumas (Wales).
    free_kick_won icon

    Benjamin Büchel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Wales. Liam Cullen replaces Jordan James.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Andreas Malin (Liechtenstein) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Ferhat Saglam with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Rubin Colwill.
    corner icon

    Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Neco Williams.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Liechtenstein. Willy Pizzi replaces Fabio Luque-Notaro because of an injury.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Fabio Luque-Notaro (Liechtenstein).
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Neco Williams (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
    corner icon

    Corner, Wales. Conceded by Benjamin Büchel.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Rubin Colwill (Wales) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Benjamin Büchel (Liechtenstein). Assisted by Lewis Koumas.
    yellow_card icon

    Fabio Luque-Notaro (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card.
    free_kick_won icon

    Jay Dasilva (Wales) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Fabio Luque-Notaro (Liechtenstein).
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Liechtenstein. Jonas Weissenhofer replaces Emanuel Zünd because of an injury.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Wales. David Brooks replaces Daniel James.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Wales. Lewis Koumas replaces Mark Harris.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Wales. Rubin Colwill replaces Nathan Broadhead.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Emanuel Zünd (Liechtenstein).
    yellow_card icon

    Jordan James (Wales) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jordan James (Wales).
    free_kick_won icon

    Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    goal icon

    Goal! Liechtenstein 0, Wales 1. Jordan James (Wales) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel James.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Daniel James (Wales) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Neco Williams (Wales) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan James with a cross.
    post icon

    Daniel James (Wales) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, Wales. Conceded by Andreas Malin.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match (Wales).
    free_kick_won icon

    Neco Williams (Wales) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Aron Sele (Liechtenstein).

    Second Half begins Liechtenstein 0, Wales 0.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Liechtenstein. Ferhat Saglam replaces Dennis Salanovic.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Liechtenstein 0, Wales 0.
    free_kick_won icon

    Sorba Thomas (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein).
    yellow_card icon

    Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card.
    comment icon

    Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
    free_kick_won icon

    Mark Harris (Wales) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Simon Lüchinger (Liechtenstein).
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jordan James (Wales) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Benjamin Büchel (Liechtenstein). Assisted by Ethan Ampadu.
    corner icon

    Corner, Wales. Conceded by Benjamin Büchel.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Mark Harris (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Benjamin Büchel (Liechtenstein).
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Emanuel Zünd (Liechtenstein).
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jordan James (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Benjamin Büchel (Liechtenstein). Assisted by Sorba Thomas.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Ethan Ampadu (Wales).
    corner icon

    Corner, Wales. Conceded by Maximilian Göppel.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ethan Ampadu (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
    free_kick_won icon

    Daniel James (Wales) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Emanuel Zünd (Liechtenstein).
    offside icon

    Offside, Liechtenstein. Fabio Luque-Notaro is caught offside.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Emanuel Zünd (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
    comment icon

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Nathan Broadhead (Wales) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
    offside icon

    Offside, Wales. Joe Rodon is caught offside.
    corner icon

    Corner, Wales. Conceded by Maximilian Göppel.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Nathan Broadhead (Wales) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan James with a through ball.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Neco Williams (Wales) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel James with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, Wales. Conceded by Emanuel Zünd.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jordan James (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Benjamin Büchel (Liechtenstein). Assisted by Nathan Broadhead.
    offside icon

    Offside, Wales. Sorba Thomas is caught offside.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Nathan Broadhead (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
    offside icon

    Offside, Wales. Neco Williams is caught offside.
    corner icon

    Corner, Wales. Conceded by Nicolas Hasler.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Mark Harris (Wales) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel James with a cross.
    offside icon

    Offside, Liechtenstein. Fabio Luque-Notaro is caught offside.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Handball by Nathan Broadhead (Wales).

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.