Dani Alves makes second debut as Barcelona survive scare at Linares Deportivo - Copa del Rey round-up

Champions Barcelona survived an early scare as they fought back to secure a 2-1 win at third-tier side Linares Deportivo in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday that sent them into the round of 16.

Barca made the trip to Andalucia missing several players due to COVID-19 and injuries, but coach Xavi Hernandez still decided to rest some key names for the last-32 tie and they fell behind in the 19th minute to a Hugo Diaz header.

Xavi then brought on Frenkie de Jong, Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele in the second half, with the French winger equalising with a low long shot that 'keeper Brimah Razak failed to stop.

A few minutes later, young academy striker Ferran Jutgla scored the winner with a cross-shot from the corner of the box after a counter-attack.

Image: Dani Alves made his second Barcelona debut more than five years after he left the club to join Juventus in 2016

"I am very happy to help the team, to do what the coach asks me to do," Jutgla told reporters. "They came out very strong, perhaps a little stronger than us."

Barca join Espanyol, Real Sociedad, Valencia, Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca and third-tier Atletico Baleares, who eliminated La Liga side Celta Vigo with a 2-1 win, as the first clubs to advance into the last 16.

Real Madrid face third-tier Alcoyano later on Wednesday and Atletico Madrid host Rayo Majadahonda on Thursday.

It was another poor display from Barcelona, who are fifth in the La Liga standings, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Linares were on top even after Barca made their substitutions after the break and twice hit the bar.

They also had a goal disallowed by the referee for a narrow offside that could not be checked because Linares' small stadium could not support the installation of VAR.

The big news going into the game was Dani Alves's first appearance following his return to the club after six years.

The 38-year-old right-back, who started the game as a winger, became on Wednesday the oldest player to feature for Barcelona in a competitive match, surpassing Jose Manuel Pinto by 54 days.

Madrid gain revenge over minnows Alcoyano

Image: Isco with Real Madrid team-mates after scoring

Real Madrid needed a lot of effort and a little luck as they won 3-1 at Alcoyano in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, with two late goals helping them gain revenge for their defeat to the third-tier side last year.

It looked like deja-vu as Real Madrid returned to El Collao Stadium 12 months after being humiliated 2-1 by the same team, who hail from a small town close to Alicante.

Just like last year, Eder Militao headed Real into the lead, but Dani Vega scored a magnificent equaliser, curling a left-footed strike into Andriy Lunins far top corner.

Real went ahead when Alcoyano's Raul Gonzalez deflected a Marco Asensio shot into the net with his back, wrongfooting goalkeeper Jose Juan.

Two minutes later, substitute Isco took advantage of a mistake by two Alcoyano defenders and, after colliding with Jose Juan, the ball bounced off him and rolled into the goal.