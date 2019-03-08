Liverpool vs Burnley preview: Dejan Lovren set for injury return

2:16 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, including Leicester vs Fulham and Arsenal vs Manchester United A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, including Leicester vs Fulham and Arsenal vs Manchester United

Dejan Lovren could return to Liverpool's starting line-up after a two-month absence when they host Burnley on Sunday.

The Croatia international is set to be included in Liverpool's squad with a hamstring injury.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp insists he has "no bad feelings" about Burnley despite a fractious encounter the last time they met.

Following the 3-1 win at Turf Moor in early December, Klopp was outspoken in his criticism of the Clarets' physical approach which left defender Joe Gomez with a fractured leg from which he has still not recovered.

He described the manner of Burnley's tackling like 10-pin bowling "because you get the player as well".

1:18 Jurgen Klopp says he is not worried by Mohamed Salah's lack of goals in recent weeks Jurgen Klopp says he is not worried by Mohamed Salah's lack of goals in recent weeks

It sparked a row with Sean Dyche, a manager Klopp admires for the work he has done at Turf Moor, but the Reds boss said that had all now been forgotten.

"There is nothing to say about that any more," Klopp said. "I say what I said at the time, nearly three months ago.

"We are human beings, we react in the moment. I made a lot of mistakes in my life, and most of the time I regret them.

"For me, the game is a special situation and in different circumstances, you can imagine what is said in and around the game."

2:59 Highlights from Liverpool's win over Burnley in the Premier League Highlights from Liverpool's win over Burnley in the Premier League

Burnley midfielder Steven Defour is unlikely to play again this season after undergoing calf surgery, Dyche has revealed.

Defour's injury-disrupted season has seen him make only nine appearances in all competitions, the most recent coming in the 5-0 FA Cup loss at Manchester City on January 26.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Dyche said of the 30-year-old Belgian: "He's had an operation on his calf basically to release the muscle.

"So he's recovering now. We're very confident that will clear the problem but it is unlikely he is going to get back before the end of the season, which is a bit of a blow."

Team news

0:59 Steven Defour is unlikely to feature again for Burnley this season after undergoing calf surgery, says Sean Dyche Steven Defour is unlikely to feature again for Burnley this season after undergoing calf surgery, says Sean Dyche

Lovren may return to Liverpool's squad for Sunday, while James Milner had been hampered by a muscle problem but is expected to be fit in time.

Joe Gomez, out since December with a fractured leg, is likely to return after the international break at the end of this month while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, sidelined since April by a serious knee injury, made his playing comeback for the under-23s at Derby on Friday.

For Burnley, Defour has undergone surgery while Aaron Lennon is out with a knee injury.

Opta stats

Liverpool have won nine of their last 11 home games against Burnley in all competitions (D2) since a 0-1 loss in September 1974.

Burnley have picked up just four points from their 27 available in the Premier League against Liverpool (W1 D1 L7), winning 2-0 at Turf Moor in August 2016 before drawing this fixture last season.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 35 Premier League home games (W25 D10). There have only been three longer such unbeaten runs in the history of the competition - Chelsea (86 games between March 2004-October 2008), Man City (37 between December 2010-December 2012) and Man Utd (36 between December 1998-December 2000).

Burnley have won two of their last three Premier League games played on Sunday (L1), as many as they had in their previous 20 (W2 D4 L14).

Liverpool have failed to win five of their nine Premier League games in 2019 (W4 D4 L1) - they'd only failed to win three of their first 20 before the turn of the year this season (W17 D3 L0).

Burnley have only lost one of their last five away league games (W2 D2), though it was their last such match on the road (0-2 vs Newcastle).

Mohamed Salah has failed to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time at Liverpool. His next goal will be his 50th for the club in the competition.

Burnley's last nine Premier League goals have been scored by either Ashley Barnes (5) or Chris Wood (4).

Ashley Barnes has scored nine Premier League goals this season - he could become just the fourth Burnley player to reach double figures in a single campaign in the competition (Danny Ings 11 in 2014-15, Sam Vokes 10 in 2016-17, Chris Wood 10 in 2017-18).

Sadio Mane has scored in each of his last five home Premier League games for Liverpool, netting six goals in total.

Merson's prediction

Paul Merson predicts Liverpool will win 3-1

Liverpool need to win this game and they need to score early because the longer the game goes on, the bigger the panic. Before they kick off, they could be four points behind Man City so they need to start well because the pressure is going to be majorly on now. If they draw this game, all of a sudden it could be three points and a bit of goal difference so it is a massive football match for Liverpool.

I've always said this league is going to be about who plays first and who plays second and you want to be playing first because it can take its toll.

I think Burnley will be alright in the Premier League, but they've got to be careful. They had a great result against Tottenham but got well beaten by Newcastle and Crystal Palace so they have to be careful but I would expect them to be alright.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)