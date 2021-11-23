Liverpool vs Porto: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Liverpool vs Porto in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will try to spare as many of his senior players as he can from the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto.

His side are already qualified as group winners with two matches to spare but with injuries still significantly affecting his squad, he admits he will prioritise their welfare over playing a full-strength side.

"We always respect the competition but we have to think about ourselves and our schedule and the situation of our players first," he said.

Image: Jordan Henderson came off the bench against Arsenal

"We didn't make these decisions yet, to be honest, because, how we all know, in this time of the season, the medical department has a big hand in line-ups."

Jordan Henderson was only fit enough for a substitute role against Arsenal on Saturday after returning from England duty with a minor problem, while left-back Andy Robertson was left out entirely after injury with Scotland.

Both are fit enough to face Porto but Klopp has a balancing act.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Arsenal

"Hendo, we will see. Yesterday, I would say maybe he was not at 100 per cent. So he can play, he can do pretty much everything but it's about really being at 100 per cent fit," added Klopp.

"Robbo, similar. Both are OK, but are both now ready to play, ready to start but with the schedule, with games coming up? We have to make these decisions."

How to follow

Follow live updates on SkySports.com and the Sky Sports app from 6.30pm on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm. Also follow on Gillette Soccer Special live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

Liverpool have already qualified for the Champions League last 16 after beating Atletico Madrid 2-0 in their previous group game. Porto are currently in second with five points, although Atletico are close behind on four points.

The pair face each other in the final Group B game, and it could be a straight shoot-out for the final knockout place. AC Milan could also still qualify, but are currently bottom with one point.

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jurgen Klopp described his Liverpool side's performance as both mature and exciting in their 4-0 win over Arsenal.