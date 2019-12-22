Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo: Roberto Firmino seals Club World Cup final triumph

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Club World Cup trophy

Roberto Firmino was Liverpool’s hero as they won their first Club World Cup with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Brazilian side Flamengo.

Deep into a tense, draining night in Doha, Firmino kept his cool magnificently to cap a brilliant breakaway and fire in the winner on 99 minutes, sparking wild celebrations from Liverpool's players.

Liverpool had lost in the 1981 final of this competition to Flamengo and finished runners-up in 1985 and 2005, but, after spurning excellent chances at the start of each half in normal time, and then seeing a late penalty decision overturned by VAR, they eventually saw off their talented, spirited opposition to make history.

Jurgen Klopp's victorious side have little time to celebrate as they are back in Premier League action on Boxing Day at Leicester City, where they will aim to take a major step towards securing that crown and reassert their dominance in the title race after Manchester City's Saturday night win over the Foxes.

Roberto Firmino scores for Liverpool

Liverpool had started impressively, with Firmino hooking a great chance over the bar inside a minute before Naby Keita shot wastefully over inside the box and Trent Alexander-Arnold drove narrowly wide from distance.

However, Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo rode the early storm and came back strongly at Liverpool, with winger Bruno Henrique beating Alexander-Arnold on a couple of occasions and forcing a superb covering block from Joe Gomez on 26 minutes.

Mo Salah then squandered a great counter-attack opportunity as red shirts flooded forward from a Flamengo corner before Keita was denied a free-kick on the edge of the box when he was blocked off by former Chelsea defender Felipe Luis.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (8), Alexander-Arnold (7), Gomez (8), Van Dijk (8), Robertson (7), Keita (7), Henderson (8), Oxlade-Chamberlain (7), Salah (7), Firmino (9), Mane (8).



Subs: Lallana (7), Milner (n/a), Origi (n/a).



Man of the match: Roberto Firmino

Liverpool began the second half rapidly, as they had the first, and, moments after the restart, Firmino had another glorious chance to break the deadlock. He flicked the ball over his marker in the penalty area but his shot into the ground came back out off the inside of the post with goalkeeper Diego Alves stranded.

Salah was then just off target, turning Alexander-Arnold's low cross past the near post before Alisson was alert on 53 minutes to pull off a smart save to keep out Gabriel Barbosa's firm strike.

Once again Flamengo were able to stem the tide before there were major concerns for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain when he landed awkwardly on 72 minutes with what looked like an ankle injury and was replaced by Adam Lallana.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered an ankle injury

Further chances came and went for Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold before Alves - who had been complaining of cramp - was at full stretch to tip Jordan Henderson's curling shot from distance over the bar on 84 minutes.

Team news Virgil van Dijk returned to the backline, allowing skipper Jordan Henderson to move back into midfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold came in at right-back, while Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane came in alongside Mohamed Salah in the forward line.

VAR drama took centre stage in injury-time, when Sadio Mane burst through on goal from an inch-perfect pass from Firmino and Rafinha's despairing tackle - which sent Mane's shot skewing wide - was originally given as a penalty.

The call was reviewed by the video assistant, who advised Qatari referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim to consult the pitch-side monitor with the challenge appearing to come outside the box - but the match official, instead, eventually concluded there was no foul at all, much to Mane's bemusement.

Qatari referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim ruled out a possible Liverpool penalty

Liverpool finally made the breakthrough in extra-time, though. Henderson released a superb pass forward for Mane, who spun his marker and squared for the on-rushing, unmarked Firmino who dummied both the goalkeeper and defender Rodrigo before firing home.

Salah drew a superb save from Alves seconds later as Liverpool looked to double their advantage, but Barbosa flashed an effort past the near post for Flamengo in the second period of extra-time before Lincoln blasted a glorious opening over the bar in the final moments as the Brazilian side searched for a response. However, there was to be no denying Liverpool, who held on to record a famous victory.

Analysis: Liverpool have made history

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher...

"A lot has been made of Liverpool going there and the teams. But I think Jurgen Klopp made exactly the right decision. This was a big trophy for Liverpool this season because Liverpool had never won it.

"Liverpool are a very successful club through history so it's very rare you get to create history and that's what this team have done by becoming world champions."

What the managers said...

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "In this moment we have to look at a wonderful night for us, for the club, for everybody who is with us.

"We play again in five days so it's a tough period, but the boys game after game really show their desire to make the next step, show their desire to win the next game, show their desire to win the next challenge and I am really happy with that.

"For tonight, we couldn't do more than winning this game, winning for the first time for this wonderful club the Club World Cup.

"Before the game I said I don't know exactly how it would feel [to win the cup] but now I can say it's outstanding. Absolutely sensational.

"I am so proud of the boys and couldn't be better."

Opta stats

Liverpool have become the second English side to win the FIFA Club World Cup, and the first since Manchester United in 2008.

European sides have now won 12 of the last 13 Club World Cup tournaments, including each of the last seven consecutively.

This was only the second time an English side defeated Brazilian opposition in a competitive fixture, after Manchester United's 1-0 win over Palmeiras in the 1999 Inter-Continental Cup final.

Roberto Firmino has scored in back-to-back appearances for Liverpool in all competitions for the first time since January, netting the winning goal in both of their matches at the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.

Sadio Mane has been directly involved in more goals in all competitions in 2019 than any other Liverpool player (38 - 30 goals, 8 assists), with only Raheem Sterling (44) and Sergio Aguero (39) involved in more among players for all Premier League clubs this calendar year.

What's next?

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Thursday, with a Boxing Day clash against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.