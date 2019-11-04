Liverpool vs Genk preview

Fabinho could return for Liverpool against Genk

Team news, key stats and predictions ahead of Liverpool vs Genk (kick-off 8pm) as the Champions League group stages continue.

Team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no new injury concerns ahead of the Champions League Group E visit of Genk.

His biggest decision appears to be in midfield, where he is likely to bring back Fabinho having left him out at the weekend to avoid him getting a booking which would have ruled him out of Sunday's game against Manchester City.

Captain Jordan Henderson could be rested, having played 90 minutes at Villa Park, so James Milner may come in.

Opta stats

Liverpool and Genk's only previous meeting was on matchday three of this season's UEFA Champions League, with the Reds winning 4-1 at the Luminus Arena.

Genk's only away European visit to England was in October 2011, when they were beaten 5-0 at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League group stages.

In all European competition, Liverpool are unbeaten in 23 games at Anfield (W17 D6 L0) since losing 3-0 to Real Madrid in October 2014 in the UEFA Champions League.

KRC Genk have played more matches in the history of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League without winning than any other club (15 - W0 D8 L7), with their 4-1 defeat to Liverpool on MD3 taking them ahead of Floriana FC and Shamrock Rovers, who both have 14 winless games.

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, the only player involved in more UEFA Champions League goals than Liverpool duo Roberto Firmino (14 goals, 11 assists) and Mohamed Salah (18 goals, 7 assists) is Cristiano Ronaldo (22 goals, 5 assists).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

I watched the Liverpool game at the weekend. It was a cracking game and end-to-end with drama too.

Liverpool are not at their best. People might suggest that once they get going, they will be ruthless, but they are getting away with it currently. The Napoli and Manchester United matches were reality checks, but they could have been two or three down by the time they rescued things at Villa.

Liverpool have a dramatic amount of games coming up. Mohamed Salah was really average at the weekend, as was Roberto Firmino, so Jurgen Klopp may leave a couple out and change it up. The full-backs will stay the same and you have to leave Sadio Mane in, but Fabinho could also come back in.

It is normally Firmino who he rests, but I would leave him in with Mane and leave Salah out. He may not like it but it needs to happen. Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will come in and I think it will be a fairly comfortable night nevertheless for Liverpool.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Super 6: Liverpool too strong and powerful?

