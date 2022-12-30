Liverpool 2-1 Leicester: Wout Faes scores two own goals as Reds make it four Premier League wins in a row

Liverpool vs Leicester City. Premier League.
AnfieldAttendance53,343.
Free highlights and match report as Faes has night to forget at Anfield; just fourth player to score two own goals in a Premier League game; Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had given Leicester early lead; Liverpool stay sixth but are just two points off fourth-placed Tottenham; Leicester 13th
Friday 30 December 2022 22:33, UK
Two own goals from Wout Faes helped Liverpool to a 2-1 comeback win over Leicester which moves the Reds to within two points of fourth place in the Premier League.
Liverpool's first outing at Anfield since before the World Cup got off to a nightmare start just four minutes in when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall carved through the home side's defence before bumping a finish past Alisson.
But after end-to-end action, Leicester centre-back Faes gave Liverpool a massive helping hand, first somehow slashing Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross up and over Foxes goalkeeper Danny Ward (38) before sending the ball into his own net again (45) after Darwin Nunez's chip hit a post.
"An absolute nightmare for him and a nightmare for Leicester," said Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher on co-commentary - one of three other players to have the unwanted record of scoring two own goals in a Premier League match.
The entertaining encounter served up chances for both sides after the break too, with Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah and Nunez culpable in front of the Kop and Harvey Barnes and Dewsbury-Hall going close at the other end, but those own goals ultimately proved decisive.
Liverpool's fourth league win on the spin keeps them in sixth but they close in on Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification and, with new signing Cody Gakpo watching on from the stands, they will be optimistic about what's to come in 2023. Leicester stay 13th.
Liverpool: Alisson (5), Alexander-Arnold (8), Matip (6), Van Dijk (6), Robertson (5), Henderson (6), Elliott (6), Thiago (6), Salah (6), Nunez (6), Oxlade-Chamberlain (6)
Subs: Keita (6), Tsimikas (6), Gomez (N/A), Bajcetic (N/A)
Leicester: Ward (6), Castagne (5), Amartey (6), Faes (2), Thomas (6), Ndidi (6), Soumare (6), Perez (6), Dewsbury-Hall (7), Barnes (7), Daka (6)
Subs: Vardy (6), Tielemans (6), Iheanacho (5)
Player of the match: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
There had been pre-match tributes to Pele and former Liverpool striker David Johnson but when the action got under way it was the visitors who looked sharpest and a simple layoff from Patson Daka suddenly saw space open up for Dewsbury-Hall to charge through and score a shock opener.
It was alarming defending from a Liverpool side who have looked more vulnerable than in previous seasons and when Daka went off with a hamstring problem soon after, one of the Reds' chief tormentors, Jamie Vardy, forced Alexander-Arnold into a desperate block to prevent Barnes turning in a second.
The open contest saw chances for Liverpool early on, too, with Nunez's cutback fired over by Salah before the Egyptian had a strike ruled out for an offside flag against Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. But in the space of seven minutes before half time the complexion of the game changed.
On replays it was clear to hear Ward shout 'Keeper's' before Faes wildly swung a leg at Alexander-Arnold's low but innocuous cross, although despite that mistake the Belgian could count himself a little unfortunate to see the ball loop into his own goal in such extraordinary fashion.
He again lacked composure for his second own goal, turning in as he tried to clear the ball after Nunez's clever chip had hit the woodwork.
Nunez was inches away on that occasion but cut a frustrated figure in the second half as his six-game goal drought for club and country stretched on, with one miss from the edge of the box particularly poor. He has now had 13 shots without success in his two Premier League games since the World Cup.
There were encouraging signs from his link-up play with Salah, though, and on a night when Liverpool weren't at their best, they will take positives such as that - and the boost to their top-four push - as comfort heading into the New Year.
Liverpool's next fixture, a 5.30pm kick-off away to Brentford on Monday January 2, is also live on Sky Sports, while Leicester host Fulham at 7.45pm on Tuesday January 3.