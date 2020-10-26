Liverpool vs Midtjylland preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Liverpool vs Midtjylland in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara will not be fit in time for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Midtjylland.
Defender Matip has been out since sustaining a knock in the Merseyside derby on October 17, while Thiago (knee) was injured towards the end of the game at Goodison Park and fellow midfielder Keita - back in training after testing negative for coronavirus - has not played since coming off at half-time in the 7-2 hammering by Aston Villa just before the international break.
With Matip out, as well as long-term absentee Virgin van Dijk (knee), midfielder Fabinho will continue to deputise in central defence.
Midtjylland's first-choice goalkeeper Jesper Hansen is a doubt after being forced off injured in the second half against Brondby. Mikkel Andersen could fill in.
Head coach Brian Priske said: "I am very happy with Jesper. He has been performing at a very high level for a number of years but Mikkel has always performed well when needed. I am confident he will do a good job."
Opta stats
- FC Midtjylland will be just the third Danish side to face Liverpool in European competition, after Odense Boldklub in the 1983-84 European Cup and Brøndby in the 1995-96 UEFA Cup.
- This will be FC Midtjylland's first UEFA Champions League encounter against an English side - they've faced English teams on six previous occasions in all European competition, winning three times (D1 L2).
- Liverpool have only lost one of their last 26 home games in all European competition (W18 D7), although that defeat came last time out versus Atletico Madrid in March (2-3). They haven't suffered consecutive home defeats in Europe since December 2009.
- This will be FC Midtjylland's first away game in the UEFA Champions League - each of the previous four Danish sides to compete in the competition lost their first away game.
- FC Midtjylland are the 17th team who will play their first ever UEFA Champions League away game against an English side - none of the previous 16 to do so have won, with 14 of them losing (most recently FC Qarabag losing 0-6 at Chelsea in September 2017).
- Following their 1-0 win at Ajax on MD1, Liverpool are looking their first two group stage games in a single UEFA Champions League campaign for just the second time, previously doing so in 2008-09.
- Liverpool haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last four UEFA Champions League home games. They've shipped eight goals in total across these four games, more than they had in their previous 13 in the competition at Anfield (7).
- Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been involved in nine goals in nine UEFA Champions League group stage games at Anfield (8 goals, 1 assist). The Egyptian is also just two goals away from equalling Steven Gerrard's club record of 21 goals in the European Cup/Champions League.