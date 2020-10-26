Liverpool vs Midtjylland preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Liverpool vs Midtjylland in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara will not be fit in time for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Midtjylland.

Defender Matip has been out since sustaining a knock in the Merseyside derby on October 17, while Thiago (knee) was injured towards the end of the game at Goodison Park and fellow midfielder Keita - back in training after testing negative for coronavirus - has not played since coming off at half-time in the 7-2 hammering by Aston Villa just before the international break.

Liverpool's tactical tweak assessed on the latest Pitch to Post review podcast - download on Apple | Spotify

With Matip out, as well as long-term absentee Virgin van Dijk (knee), midfielder Fabinho will continue to deputise in central defence.

Midtjylland's first-choice goalkeeper Jesper Hansen is a doubt after being forced off injured in the second half against Brondby. Mikkel Andersen could fill in.

Head coach Brian Priske said: "I am very happy with Jesper. He has been performing at a very high level for a number of years but Mikkel has always performed well when needed. I am confident he will do a good job."

How to follow

3:01 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Sheffield United in the Premier League

Follow Liverpool vs Midtjylland with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sport News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

Opta stats

1:25 Jurgen Klopp says he has liked how his Liverpool team have adapted to the absence of defender Virgil van Dijk