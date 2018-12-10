Liverpool vs Napoli preview: Reds need big Anfield night for qualification

Liverpool will hope Mohamed Salah can find a way through against Napoli

Liverpool will need a big performance at Anfield to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League when they host Napoli on Tuesday.

The Reds need to win 1-0 or by two clear goals to qualify for the Champions League last 16 with Carlo Ancelotti's side winning the reverse fixture 1-0 in Italy.

Manager Jurgen Klopp insists it is time for Liverpool to put right the wrongs of their inconsistent Champions League campaign, which has seen them lose all of their away games in the competition for the first time.

"We knew it after the Napoli game that that was not good enough. Belgrade was not better. Paris was an OK away game, in the Champions League you can lose against PSG in their stadium," he said.

"We gave them a proper game but we lost it. So far at home we are good, we have to be even better tomorrow night. I told the boys, I really think if nothing special happens with referee decisions, we get tomorrow night what we deserve.

"We caused the situation in a good way and in a bad way. Now we have the chance to go through, that is special after the campaign we played so far.

"It is a big opportunity for us and we will try everything to put it right. If someone gives you a chance, it is about you and using it."

Lorenzo Insigne scored a 90th-minute winner for Napoli against Liverpool

Team news

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is likely to return to the side. The centre-back has missed the last three matches with concussion but has returned to training so could replace Joel Matip, while Adam Lallana is fit to play after his own head injury against Bournemouth.

Captain Jordan Henderson could also return to midfield after being a substitute against Bournemouth at the weekend, while Sadio Mane should be fit too.

Meanwhile, Napoli will bring a strong squad to Anfield. Only Simone Verdi and Vlad Chiriches will be missing for the visitors through injury.

Liverpool need a 1-0 win or victory by two clear goals to advance

Opta stats

This will be the fourth competitive meeting between Liverpool and Napoli, with the two sides having a balanced record of one win apiece and a draw.

Napoli enjoyed a 1-0 win over Liverpool on MD2 of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League, thanks to a 90th minute goal from Lorenzo Insigne; a goal that was the 18th and final shot in the match.

Liverpool didn't attempt a single shot on target in their Champions League meeting with Napoli on MD2; the first time that they had failed to attempt a single shot on target in a Champions League match since February 2006 (vs Benfica).

Liverpool are unbeaten in 18 successive European matches at Anfield (W13 D5 L0), last losing at home in European competition back in October 2014 against Real Madrid (0-3).

Napoli haven't won any of their last six UEFA Champions League away matches (W0 D2 L4), with their last victory on the road in the competition coming in Lisbon against Benfica, back in December 2016 (2-1).

If Napoli avoid defeat, they'll have reached the knockout stages for the third time in five Champions League campaigns (also 2011/12 and 2016/17).

Charlie's prediction

It's an enormous one to keep Liverpool's momentum going. I've said it before but Anfield is one of the top three European venues on the planet for watching football and they'll be right up for this one.

It's a dangerous game because Napoli are a great side and they've already beaten Liverpool but they've had some great European nights at Anfield and I think they're set for another one here.

