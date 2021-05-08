Liverpool 2-0 Southampton: Thiago scores first Reds goal to help keep top-four hopes alive

Thiago scored his first goal for Liverpool as they kept their top-four hopes alive with a 2-0 win over Southampton at Anfield.

Both sides had clear chances in an open first half, but Liverpool got the opener as Sadio Mane rose above Kyle Walker-Peters to convert Mohamed Salah's cross from six yards (31), the first time the duo had combined for a Premier League goal this season.

Alisson was on hand to deny Saints on several occasions in both halves, while also nearly handing them a leveller on a plate with a poor pass out in the second, gratefully gathering Che Adams' weak shot, before summer signing Thiago struck with a fine low effort from outside the box into the bottom right corner (90).

The weekend had offered mixed results in Liverpool's quest for the top four, with Leicester and Spurs beaten, but Chelsea winning late at Manchester City just before this vital win. It leaves Liverpool six points off fourth-place Leicester, with a game in hand and four to play, with Chelsea a point further ahead in third.

Southampton are 16th and not yet mathematically safe having won just twice in 17 games, but sit 10 points off the drop zone with 12 points to play for.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (7), Alexander-Arnold (7), Phillips (8), Williams (6), Robertson (6), Fabinho (8), Thiago (7), Wijnaldum (7), Jota (6), Mane (7), Salah (6)



Subs: Firmino (NA), Oxlade-Chamberlain (NA), Jones (NA).



Southampton: Forster (7), Walker-Peters (6), Bednarek (6), Vestegaard 6(), Stephens (6), Tella (7), Ward-Prowse (6), Armstrong (6), Redmond (6), Walcott (6), Adams (6)



Subs: Obafemi (6), Diallo (6), Djenepo (NA)



Man of the match: Fabinho

How Liverpool fought past Saints for significant win

Both sides were eager to attack in the first half; Salah was denied by Fraser Forster at an angle, with Mane in a better position, before the Southampton goalkeeper was then forced into stops from Diogo Jota's fierce effort and Salah's curling shot inside the box.

Forster was beaten by Gini Wijnaldum's header from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner, the crossbar coming to his rescue, and at the other end goalkeeper Alisson stood tall to deny Adams a sure goal as Saints broke at speed, feasting on Liverpool's high defensive line.

But 45 seconds later, Liverpool were ahead. Found by Fabinho on the right, Salah weighted a lovely ball into Mane at the back post, outmuscling his marker Walker-Peters and heading past Forster, who chose not to come out and claim the ball.

Salah nearly had a second moments later, blocked out after trying to round Forster, and Saints should have levelled just before the break as Nathan Tella's header from Nathan Redmond's cross fell into the grateful hands of Alisson.

Jota stung the hands of Forster early in the second half from a tight angle, while Nat Phillips then had a much clearer sight at goal, miscuing his ummarked header from Alexander-Arnold's brilliant cross.

Michael Obafemi, just moments after coming on, nearly grabbed a leveller as he was played through by Tella, catching Rhys Williams flat-footed, but Alisson rushed out to block again.

Diallo, another substitute, forced Alisson to tip over from a half volley as Liverpool survived some pressure, with the hosts caught in-between pushing for a second and defending against a pushy Saints side.

Alisson, who had been the scourge of Saints, then nearly gifted them a goal as his loose pass out fell to the feet of Adams, only for his weak effort to fall straight back into the Brazil goalkeeper's arms.

Team news Liverpool made two changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Newcastle as Ozan Kabak missed out and Roberto Firmino dropped to the bench, with young defenders Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips coming in.



Southampton made two changes; Liverpool loanee Takumi Minamino was ineligible against his employers, so Theo Walcott came in, while goalkeeper Fraser Forster came in for Alex McCarthy.

But Thiago, criticised for mixed form since joining from Bayern Munich last summer, showed his class with a low finish from 20 yards in the final minute, wrapping up a significant victory.

While not being a mathematical must-win, Liverpool would have felt the pressure at kick-off to keep themselves in the race for the Champions League spots, a bare minimum expectation at the start of what has been a testing campaign for the champions.

