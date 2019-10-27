Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Reds fight back in second half to regain six-point lead

Goalscorers Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah celebrate Liverpool's second goal of the game

Liverpool regained their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League as they came from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 in a pulsating affair at Anfield on Super Sunday.

Spurs took a shock lead after just 47 seconds through Harry Kane's intuitive header, while Paulo Gazzaniga was forced into several fine saves as Liverpool lay siege on the visitors' goal.

Heung-Min Son hit the bar early in the second half after rounding Alisson, but Liverpool levelled through Jordan Henderson's half-volley from an angle (52).

Liverpool's comeback was complete when Serge Aurier kicked the back of Sadio Mane's leg in the box, allowing Mohamed Salah to slot home the penalty (75) for a deserved victory.

The result means Liverpool remain unbeaten, while Tottenham are down in 11th after just one win in five, and without a league away win since January.

Full report to follow

What's next?

Liverpool now host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup round of 16 on Wednesday at 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football, before going to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday at 3pm. Tottenham are at Everton on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event at 4.30pm.