Liverpool vs Tottenham player ratings

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Tottenham in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Liverpool went six points clear again at the top of the Premier League as Spurs dropped into the bottom half with a fourth defeat in 10. But who performed and who flopped at Anfield?

Spurs could not have dreamt of a better start than Harry Kane's 47-second opener, but they found themselves under the cosh for most of the rest of the game at Anfield.

And despite holding a half-time lead, they were eventually ground down by Liverpool, who restored their six-point advantage over Manchester City with goals from Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah, the latter from the spot, and worsened Spurs' woes in the process.

Here's how both sides rated on an entertaining Super Sunday.

Liverpool

Alisson - 7

The Brazilian goalkeeper has shown exactly why Jurgen Klopp paid the big bucks for him since his return to the team. No outstanding saves - none were required - but he was consistently cool, calm and composed, which Adrian sometimes wasn't while he was in the team. Held onto a powerful Son shot with Kane lurking.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8

Not far off being man-of-the-match. Had a few shaky moments at the back - questions remain over his defensive ability compared to Andy Robertson on the other side - but is probably the best attacking right-back in the world. Started a lot of attacks with his athleticism and constantly threatening crosses.

Dejan Lovren - 5

Dejan Lovren found life tough despite Tottenham's lack of opportunities

Remember when he claimed to be one of the best defenders in the world? Lovren was bullied at times by Harry Kane's physicality, and copped a few choice words from centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk too after sloppy moments. Joe Gomez hasn't been great this season but Lovren is not a title-winning centre-half.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

The Dutchman was solid as ever. Had to mop up occasionally after Lovren but defended manfully the whole game and was imposing in both boxes. Could perhaps have done better with a free header from close range but did his defensive job very well.

Andy Robertson - 7

Does everything Trent does going forwards and barely makes a mistake at the back. He and Sadio Mane made good ground down the left against Serge Aurier, and made the most of Spurs having quite a narrow midfield and allowing him time and space. Such a key creative outlet for the Reds.

Jordan Henderson - 8

Goalscorers Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah celebrate Liverpool's second goal of the game

Captain, leader, not yet a Liverpool legend but will be if he captains this side to the Premier League title. Snarls into every tackle, wins headers, intercepts passes, fouls cleverly, talks to the referee well, massively influential. Horrible to play against.

Fabinho - 7

When he first moved to the club, took time to integrate himself into the first team but is now a genuine first-choice pick for every big game. Doesn't hussle and harry with the intensity of Henderson and Milner, or someone like N'Golo Kante, but snuffs out attacks with the composure and timing of Claude Makelele.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 6

Struggled to impose himself on the game. Clearly an excellent technical player but can often drift in and out of games. Not a bad game by any stretch of the imagination, but to get to world-class level, he needs to play at his best every week.

Mohamed Salah - 7

Mohamed Salah goes down with an injury at Anfield

Always looks like he has more time and space on the ball than other players. Not his best ever game but showed quick feet in attack, links up nicely with the other members of the front three and took his penalty with aplomb. Occasionally shows a bit of selfishness but attackers need that.

Sadio Mane - 8

Has overshadowed Salah this season and may finish above him in the race for the Golden Boot after finishing joint-top with the Egyptian last year. A constant menace to Serge Aurier, and made the full-back's day even worse when he smartly got between the ball and the Ivorian to win the penalty. A match-winning contribution from a quickly maturing forward.

Roberto Firmino - 7

Has the tricks, flicks, bells and whistles but his key contribution to this team is his work off the ball and his pressing. The front three aren't the most individually talented on the planet but collectively, the trio must be the toughest to play against in the world.

Substitutes

James Milner - 6

Came on with 15 minutes left, took a booking after a cynical but clever decision to take out Lucas Moura.

Joe Gomez - N/A

Divock Origi - N/A

Tottenham

Paulo Gazzaniga - 8

In truth there wasn't a great deal that came his way that you wouldn't expect him to save, but the fact he did get to pretty much everything he could was still impressive and he was a very, very busy man at times. Had little chance with Henderson's excellent finish and blameless for Salah's penalty.

Serge Aurier - 4

Was already struggling to juggle Mane and Robertson before he clumsily brought down the former in the box for what proved the winning goal. Didn't offer a great deal going forward to mitigate a poor defensive performance. "Whenever he defends, you feel like there will be a yellow card or a penalty," said Gary Neville on commentary.

Toby Alderweireld - 5

Some poor headers early on put Tottenham under the cosh and although he improved, still had troubles dealing with Liverpool's front three.

Davinson Sanchez - 6

Caught out a couple of times but generally put his body on the line for Spurs, throwing himself in front of things and made more blocks and interceptions than anyone else on his side.

Danny Rose - 5

Danny Rose was beaten by Jordan Henderson for Liverpool's equaliser

Got himself tied in knots on several occasions, most notably for Henderson's equaliser. Was slightly better at the other end of the pitch but his crossing was hit-and-miss in open play and from set pieces.

Harry Winks - 5

Struggled to deal with Liverpool's midfield, wasn't given the kind of time he likes on the ball and looked like a player being asked to act as a holding midfielder.

Moussa Sissoko - 6

Bustling as usual and somewhat lacking in quality on the ball as his wayward pass to a well-placed Son showed in the second half, but as industrious as always.

Christian Eriksen - 5

Christian Eriksen lost all four of his duels on the right flank

Largely ineffective bar one lovely cross-field pass to Son before the break. Just not at the races and defensively had no appetite to chase Robertson up and down the right flank. "He looked disinterested," said Neville after the game.

Dele Alli - 4

Somehow, Alli made more passes than anyone else in a Spurs shirt - which seems unbelievable considering he had such little effect on the game. The fact he made more to Sanchez than anyone else, and none to Harry Kane, tells its own story. Never got in the game, never harried and pressed, never got beyond Kane. Needs a big turnaround.

Heung-min Son - 7

At least there's one man Spurs fans can rely on beyond Kane. Did a lot of work on his own out on the left, took advantage of Alexander-Arnold's eagerness to attack and played a big part in the opening goal, before coming a couple of inches away from getting his own. Would have deserved it.

Harry Kane - 7

Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Often so isolated in attack for Tottenham, but still got himself on the scoresheet with a header which needed a lot more technique than it may have seemed on first viewing.

Substitutes

Tanguy Ndombele - 5

Did little to affect the game from the bench, except a needless booking for pulling back Fabinho.

Lucas Moura - N/A

Giovani Lo Celso - N/A

What's next?

Liverpool now host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup round of 16 on Wednesday at 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football, before going to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday at 3pm. Tottenham are at Everton on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event at 4.30pm.