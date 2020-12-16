Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Late Roberto Firmino winner lifts champions top

Roberto Firmino headed a 90th-minute winner as champions Liverpool edged out title challengers Tottenham to climb top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Anfield.

Firmino escaped the clutches of Toby Alderweireld in the final minute of normal time to divert Andy Robertson's pin-point corner into the top corner with a bullet header that left Hugo Lloris with no chance.

The dramatic finale came just as Spurs looked to have secured a rare point at Anfield, with Heung-Min Son's clinical strike on the counter cancelling out Mohamed Salah's deflected opener in the first half.

Spurs had opportunities to strengthen their growing title credentials and end Liverpool's formidable home league record - which now reads 66 games unbeaten - but Steven Bergwijn hit the post and Harry Kane squandered a gilt-edged heading opportunity in the second half as their Anfield woes continued.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (8), Alexander-Arnold (6), Fabinho (8), R Williams (7), Robertson (8), Henderson (6), Wijnaldum (7), Jones (7), Salah (7), Firmino (8), Mane (7).



Subs: None.



Tottenham: Lloris (6), Aurier (7), Alderweireld (6), Dier (6), Davies (6), Sissoko (7), Hojbjerg (7), Lo Celso (7), Bergwijn (6), Kane (6), Son (8).



Subs: Lucas Moura (5), Reguilon (5), Alli (n/a).



Man of the Match: Roberto Firmino.

How Liverpool left it late to leapfrog Spurs

After paying an emotional tribute to the late Gerard Houllier before kick-off, Liverpool embarked on a dominant first-half display that saw Spurs camped in their area and starved of possession.

The Reds nearly took the lead on 11 minutes when Roberto Firmino headed Andy Robertson's inch-perfect cross towards the far corner, but Hugo Lloris was on hand at full stretch to keep Spurs level.

Team news Rhys Williams made his Premier League debut, replacing the injured Joel Matip, as Liverpool made one change from the draw at Fulham.

Ben Davies and Giovani Lo Celso returned as Spurs made two changes to the side that were held at Crystal Palace.

Liverpool steadily ratcheted up the pressure and it almost told midway through the half, but Salah's crisp low drive at the end of an incisive attack was again kept out by Lloris.

The pressure eventually told on 26 minutes but there was an element of fortune to Liverpool's breakthrough. Curtis Jones drove into the box, offloaded the ball to Salah and his first-time strike took a wicked deflection off Toby Alderweireld before looping into the top corner of the Spurs goal.

Jones very nearly added a quick-fire second when he pounced on a defensive lapse from Serge Aurier, but Lloris spared his blushes, and Spurs soon took full advantage of the reprieve.

Out of nowhere, Giovani Lo Celso's excellent driving run and perfectly-weighted through pass release Son through on the Liverpool goal, and the South Korean capped a trademark Spurs counter with a clinical near-post finish past Alisson.

The goal stood after surviving a VAR check for a marginal offside, leaving Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp scratching their heads as to how they in front after seeing 80 per cent of the ball in the first period.

Mourinho tinkered with his formation at the break and it yielded an immediate upturn in Spurs' fortunes which Bergwijn should have capped within seconds of the restart, but he sliced a shot wide having outmuscled Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Kane then intercepted a wayward Alisson pass from the back and tried to punish the mistake with an audacious, long-range chip, but the Brazilian goalkeeper recovered in time to tip it behind.

75 - Tottenham completed only 75 passes in the first half, the fewest by a José Mourinho side in a league match since his Real Madrid side completed only 54 in the opening 45 minutes against Pep Guardiola's Barcelona in April 2012 - his Real side won 2-1. Strategy. pic.twitter.com/sS784o6GY8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2020

Spurs' best opportunities came and went in a frantic second-half minute, with Bergwijn curling a shot onto the frame of the Liverpool goal moments before the unmarked Kane headed the resulting corner over from six yards.

That sparked Liverpool into gear, with Lloris required to tip a rasping Sadio Mane drive onto the bar as the Reds ramped up the pressure in search of a late winner.

And, with seconds remaining, Liverpool got the goal they and the 2,000 supporters inside Anfield were looking for as Firmino's stunning header nestled in the top corner and saw the champions strike a potentially telling blow in the title race.

Opta stats - Fortress Anfield

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 66 home games in the Premier League (W55 D11), with their last defeat coming against Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace back in April 2017.

Tottenham have won just one of their last 27 Premier League away games against Liverpool (D8 L18), last winning there in May 2011 under Harry Redknapp.

Only versus Chelsea (102) have Tottenham conceded more Premier League goals than they have against Liverpool (97).

This was Tottenham's first Premier League defeat in 12 Premier League games (W7 D4), since a 0-1 loss to Everton in September.

Tottenham manager José Mourinho has never won away against Liverpool's Jürgen Klopp in six attempts in all competitions (D2 L4), with Klopp being the manager he's faced the most away from home without ever tasting victory.

20 of Tottenham's 25 Premier League goals this season have been scored by either Son Heung-min (11) or Harry Kane (9).

