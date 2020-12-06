Liverpool 4-0 Wolves: Jurgen Klopp's side move level on points with Tottenham at the top of table

Liverpool moved level on points with Tottenham at the top of the Premier League as they put on a show at Anfield for their returning supporters with a 4-0 victory over Wolves.

The lucky fans in the ground on Sunday evening were seeing the champions play in the flesh for the first time since their Premier League title win in June, and they weren't disappointed.

Mohamed Salah pounced on Conor Coady's error to open the scoring in the first half before goals from Georginio Wijnaldum (58), Joel Matip (67) and a Nelson Semedo own goal sealed the emphatic victory and extended their unbeaten home record to 65 games.

The three points sees Liverpool, who handed a Premier League debut to goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the absence of Alisson Becker, move up to second in the table, level on 24 points with Spurs, who beat north London rivals Arsenal earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Wolves stay 10th after suffering a fourth league defeat of the season.

More to follow...

The fans return to Anfield...

What's next?

Fulham

Liverpool Sunday 13th December 4:15pm Kick off 4:30pm

Wolves host Aston Villa in the Premier League next Saturday at 12.30pm.

Liverpool ravel to FC Midtjylland for their final Champions League group-stage match on Wednesday at 5.55pm, before travelling to Fulham on Super Sunday at 4.30pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League.