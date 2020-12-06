Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers. Premier League.

Anfield.

Liverpool 4

  • M Salah (24th minute)
  • G Wijnaldum (58th minute)
  • J Matip (67th minute)
  • N Cabral Semedo (78th minute own goal)

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

    Liverpool 4-0 Wolves: Jurgen Klopp's side move level on points with Tottenham at the top of table

    Report as Liverpool extend their unbeaten home record to 65 games; Klopp's side brush aside Wolves in front of 2,000 supporters; Goals from Salah, Wijnaldum, Matip and Semedo's own goal seal emphatic win; They move level on points with Spurs at top of table; Defeat leaves Wolves 10th

    Sunday 6 December 2020 21:13, UK

    Liverpool&#39;s Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring his side&#39;s second goal of the game
    Image: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game

    Liverpool moved level on points with Tottenham at the top of the Premier League as they put on a show at Anfield for their returning supporters with a 4-0 victory over Wolves.

    The lucky fans in the ground on Sunday evening were seeing the champions play in the flesh for the first time since their Premier League title win in June, and they weren't disappointed.

    Mohamed Salah pounced on Conor Coady's error to open the scoring in the first half before goals from Georginio Wijnaldum (58), Joel Matip (67) and a Nelson Semedo own goal sealed the emphatic victory and extended their unbeaten home record to 65 games.

    The three points sees Liverpool, who handed a Premier League debut to goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the absence of Alisson Becker, move up to second in the table, level on 24 points with Spurs, who beat north London rivals Arsenal earlier in the day.

    Meanwhile, Wolves stay 10th after suffering a fourth league defeat of the season.

    The fans return to Anfield...

    Fans return to Liverpool

    What's next?

    Fulham
    Liverpool

    Sunday 13th December 4:15pm Kick off 4:30pm

    Wolves host Aston Villa in the Premier League next Saturday at 12.30pm.

    Liverpool ravel to FC Midtjylland for their final Champions League group-stage match on Wednesday at 5.55pm, before travelling to Fulham on Super Sunday at 4.30pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League.

