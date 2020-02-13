Liverpool Women 2-3 Arsenal Women: Vivianne Miedema's double inspires Gunners to victory

Vivianne Miedema scored twice as third-placed Arsenal claimed a 3-2 win against second-from-bottom Liverpool in the Women's Super League.

Liverpool opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a composed finish from promising England U21 international Rinsola Babajide.

The lead did not last long, however, with WSL top scorer Miedema equalising from a right-wing delivery in the 31st minute before Jordan Nobbs headed the visitors in front just over two minutes later.

Image: Miedema is the top goal scorer in the WSL

Liverpool - hosting the match in Chester due to problems with the pitch at Prenton Park - responded well and, on the stroke of half-time, Rachel Furness found the net with a superb left-footed strike to level.

Arsenal lost Beth Mead to a knee injury early in the second half but struck their winner in the 78th minute, when Dutch striker Miedema netted a header after another cross from the right-hand side.