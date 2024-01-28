Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal: Vivianne Miedema scores first goal since ACL return as Gunners see off Liverpool

Vivianne Miedema scored her first goal since returning from an ACL injury as Jonas Eidevall marked his 100th Arsenal game with a 2-0 win at Liverpool.

It was another landmark moment for the Netherlands forward after spending 11 months on the sidelines, netting for the first time since December 2022.

She rifled home an emphatic strike on the hour, having now scored nine goals in seven WSL games against Liverpool. It was the perfect way to mark Eidevall's century - and 41st birthday - too, winning for the 68th time.

Arsenal doubled their lead soon after with a neat finish from Caitlin Foord (69), which sends Arsenal back level on 28 points with Manchester City, who beat Tottenham earlier on Sunday. The pair remain three points behind Chelsea at the top of the WSL.

But Liverpool - who were vastly improved after their own 5-1 thrashing by Gareth Taylor's side last weekend - were difficult to break down for much of the game, with goalkeeper Rachael Laws particularly impressive.

They have now slipped to three points behind Manchester United in fourth and remain level on 18 points with Tottenham, who they face in the WSL next Sunday.

How Arsenal saw off Liverpool

Arsenal dominated the first half, and had some decent openings - although none that were completely clear cut.

Miedema set up Victoria Pelvoa - but her fizzing effort went straight at Laws. The goalkeeper also collected one of Arsenal's best first-half chances as Lotte Wubben-Moy nodded into her hands from a Beth Mead corner.

But Liverpool - who gave Manuela Zinsberger very little to do - could have gone ahead in first-half injury-time. Melissa Lawley burst down the field, winning the foot race with Amanda Ilestedt. Her cross found Yana Daniels in the middle, but her shot zoomed into the stands.

The start of the second half continued in much the same fashion as Arsenal struggled to break Liverpool down - and it took a moment of much-missed Miedema magic to open the scoring.

Emily Fox won the midfield battle before finding Miedema in the middle. She took a few strides before sending a thunderous volley into the top corner, albeit with a deflection off Gemma Bonner. But the damage was done in the build-up as she was mobbed by her ecstatic team-mates as Miedema scored for the first time in 15 months.

Fox was involved in Arsenal's second too, winning the midfield battle before slotting in Alessia Russo down the right of the area. Her squared ball found the run of Foord - who was ahead of Grace Fisk - before slotting home.

Arsenal have become the first team to reach 500 points in the WSL, with the win at Liverpool seeing them register 502 points in the league.

Afterwards, there was a raft of changes from both sides, and Stina Blackstenius had three glorious chances to add Arsenal's third. As the clocked ticked into the 82nd minute, she fired over the bar before Laws' outstretched foot denied her again. With almost the last kick of the game, she also fired wide of the target.

Zinsberger was called into action late on too as Mia Enderby raced through on her goal, but the Arsenal goalkeeper saved the low effort, keeping her third clean sheet of the season.

